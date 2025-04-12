Ladies Tennis -Veiligt Conference victory against Saint Louis





Fairfax, from. In a tailor-made match for Night Owls, the tennis team of George Mason Ladies won a 4-0 win over Atlantic 10 Rival Saint Louis. Originally planned outside, the indoor game was moved to the Burke Racquet & Swim Club due to bad weather. The game started at 8:30 PM and was closed at 12:45 pm when Mason won the victory. The Patriots first struck by claiming the double point with exciting victories on no. 1 and no. 2 places. Mary Young And Brooklyn Siegel Close Angelina Joao and Fiorella Duran 7-6 (7-3) in a tie-graker, while Cenan Liu And Lauren Splett Shortly thereafter followed with a 7-6 (7-5) Tiebreak victory over Emmerson White and Madison Hill. The momentum in singles play, play, Noelle Talak delivered a fast 6-1, 6-2 victory over Angelina Joao. Senior captain Lauren Splett Extensive the lead to 3-0 with a 6-2, 6-3 victory against Elizabeth Choate. First -year Maya Bayat Sealed the competition for the patriots in a grim battle full of extensive rallies. After he had fallen to a deficit of 1-4 in the second set, Bayat stormed back to beat Lizzie Barlow 6-3, 6-4, giving Mason's first A-10 victory of the season. “I am so proud of this total team win tonight,” said head coach Steve Curtis. “We finally play with the controlled aggression and fearlessness that we strive for. This was a huge victory for this young team.” The Patriots return to action on Sunday to meet another A-10 opponent, Saint Josephs. The competition, again planned from 6 April, starts at 11 a.m. and will take place in the George Mason Tennis Complex. 4/0/25 George Mason 4, Saint Louis 0

Double

1. Cenan Liu / Lauren Splett (GM) Def. Emmerson White/Madison Hill (Slu), 7-6 (5)

2. Mary Young / Brooklyn Siegel (GM) Def. An Angeleina Jao / Fiancella Duran (UNLLO SLU (UOOT), 7-6 (3)

3. Elizabeth Choate/Lizzie Barlow (Slu) def. Maya Bayat / Lakshya Motam (GM), 6-4 Singles

1. Cenan Liu (GM) vs Emmerson White (SLU), 3-6, 7-6 (8), DNF

2. Mary Young (GM) vs Madison Hill (SLU), 4-4, DNF

3. Maitree Rout (GM) vs Fiorella Duran (SL), 2-2, DNF

4. Maya Bayat (GM) Def. Lizzie Barlow (SLU), 6-3, 6-4

5. Noelle Talak (GM) Def. Angelina Joao (Pass), 6-1, 6-2

6. Lauren Splett (GM) Def Elizabeth Choate (SLU), 6-2, 6-3

