USA Table tennis | USA Table Tennis Caps Blockbuster Summer with four international events in Spokane
Colorado Springs, CO 11 April 2025 USA Table Tennis, in collaboration with Spokane Sports, it is proud to announce that four major international table tennis events will be held in Spokane, Washington from August 513, 2025. This historical series of back-to-back competitions will take place at The stage driven by STCUOne of the Pacific Northwests Premier Indoor sports locations.
Planned events for:
- WTT Feeder Spokane I. August 58
- ITTF Para Future Spokane 68 August
- WTT Feeder Spokane II 912 August
- ITTF Para Elite Spokane 913 August
These events will bring top-body body and para table tennis athletes from all over the world to compete on American soil, giving American athletes a unique opportunity to participate in world-class competition without leaving the country.
We are delighted to bring an ITTF-Toekoment event and an ITTF Para Elite Eventone of the highest levels of Para-table tennis, similar to a Grand Smashalong with two back-to-back WTT-Feeder events to Spokane, said Virginia sungCEO of USA Table Tennis. The most important thing is that this is an incredible opportunity for our athletes to gain world -class experience at home, competing against international top talent. Our collaboration with Spokane Sports has played an important role to make this possible, and we are pleased to present Spokane as a leading destination for international sports. This collaboration reflects our shared dedication to grow the sport and to offer athletes the best competitive experiences.
The ITTF Para Elite Spokane Event is one of the most prestigious Para -Table Tennis competitions in the world and linked to the ITTF Para Future and dual WTT -FEEDER Events, this series represents a milestone for international table tennis in the United States.
Hosting these prestigious competitions is not only a huge honor for Spokane, but a proof of our cities that grow the reputation as a world -class sports destination, said Ashley BlakeCEO of Spokane Sports. Were proud to work with USA table tennis to bring this incredible line -up of events to our community and the nation.
The Spokane events complete what a form will be to one Landmark Summer for Usattunder which:
- WTT Youth Candidate New York June 2427 (Westchester Table Tennis Center)
- US National Table Tennis Championships 28 June 4 July (Las Vegas, NV)
- WTT USA Smash 313 July (Las Vegas, NV)
- WTT Youth candidate San Francisco III July 1720 (888 Table Tennis Center)
- WTT Feeder Spokane I. August 58
- ITTF Para Future Spokane 68 August
- WTT Feeder Spokane II 912 August
- ITTF Para Elite Spokane 913 August
- US Open Team Championships 2931 August (Myrtle Beach, SC)
