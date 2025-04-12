



Since Nick Saban won his first Alabama Football National title on January 7, 2010 in Pasadena, California, Crimson Tide has had champions on the Roster. That will take place in the 2025 season, but only one player remains who won a CFP championship with the Crimson Tide. Jah -Marien Latham is the only remaining player of the title team 2020. Several other players in the current team have won titles elsewhere, but Latham is the last Alabama champion. After the third and final spring scrimmage on Thursday, the sixth-year senior was asked how he felt about one of the oldest teams. Last year I was one of the oldest, said Latham. I was still the oldest in the 2020 class. Let me feel an uncle around everyone who is younger than me. It motivates me every day to know that it looks like many young boys at me. They look to see how I live my life and how I do things. Just be a role model for them. Latham said he got jokes about his advanced age from all corners. Even from external Linebackers coach Christian Robinson, who has had Latham for many years. Defensive Lineman Tim Keenan, another veteran in the team, said he did not do the jokes. No, because if he is Paw Paw, I am UNC, Keenan said. So that's how we go. But he is certainly Paw Paw. Latham has saved a season and had a Covid exemption year, giving him his long service life. He thought about leaving to try the NFL after the 2024 season, but chose to hang around after consultation with his loved ones. That was just a decision I had with my family and something I spoke to with the coaches, Latham said. We had the best that it was best for me to come back and see what I can do this next year. The answer includes a new position for Latham. After five years at the line of defense, he moved full -time to external Linebacker before 2025, in which he took the position of defense coordinator Kane Wommack, he calls on the wolf. While spring practice comes close to the end, Latham said he felt comfortable in the new place. I feel it is just a different position, Latham said. I the representatives. I have all the mental repetitions, so now it ensures that I keep the repetition so that I can know what is coming. Alabama will close the spring training with Saturday per day events in Bryant-Denny Stadium. A-day will not be a game or scrimmage this year and will not be on television on television, but admission to the stadium will be free.

