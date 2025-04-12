Lahore, Pakistan was the heartache for women of Ireland when they came in a hit of a victory today in their second game of the ICC World Cricket World Cup qualification against the West India.

At night and morning rain meant that it was a reduced game of 33-over-one side. In a competition that ebbed and flowed, it could have go in all directions, but in the end the Caribbean side held their nerve.

West India had first started and started their innings clearly, the in-shape Hayley Matthews (23) looked in good touch. But almost from scratch, Matthews broke back a good delivery in Ireland Orla Prendergast who caught a sharp one and bowed to dismiss the captain of the West Indies.

Ireland Bowlers were accurate and again, Jane Maguire (3-35) was the choice of the bowlers, with Cara Murray (1-35) also good bowling. It was a special day for Ava Canning (0-17) that earned her 50one Cap for Ireland and Bowd with a great economy. But Ireland Catching was among the par and cost them a lot like Stafanie Taylor (46), Zaida James (36) and Chinelle Henry (46) all survived early in their innings and continued with Ireland Rue the opportunities missed when West India ended in a competitive 181-6.

Gaby Lewis (17) and Amy Hunter (48) started well in the chase and set up 57 for the first wicket. It was Star Allrounder Matthews who brought back the West Indies in the competition when she turned a good delivery through the gate of Lewis and Orla Prendergast (1) turned short, the all-rounder repayed with a good caught and grown.

Laura Delany (32) joined Hunter in the middle, but when Hunter misjudged an Afy Fletcher delivery and was bent just before half a century, Ireland suddenly found itself in a place of last 80-4.

It was a fascinating match from start to finish, with Ireland fighting to the end. Christina Coulter Reilly (26) showed a real character strength and Arlene Kelly (18) brought it to the latter, but in the end it was Matthews (4-24) who sealed a six-run victory for the West Indies and heart disease for Ireland.

Gaby Lewiss side will not ruminate for long if they are confronted opposite Bangladesh on Sunday with the later start of Irish times of 10 am.

See full score card here