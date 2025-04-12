



The legendary Syracuse -football player Dwight Freeney, who then became an inducent of the college and Pro Football Hall of Fame, has been added to Syracuse football staff in the development of players. One of the biggest players in football history, Freeey spent 16 seasons in the NFL, of which 11 with the Indianapolis Colts. He has the 19th pockets in NFL history, won a super bowl, was anchored in Canton in 2024 and let his sweater retire in Syracuse in the same year. “Time is now,” said Freeney. “I think Syracuse has a lot of good things. A great basis and I think they need a push to be able to maintain and to surpass that I hope I can do. My schedule is now much freer than it has been in recent years, so I can help and how I can.” Freeney was the 11th overall selection of the NFL design of 2002 by the Indianapolis Colts and started a legendary professional career that announced him as one of the greatest pass Rushers in the history of sport. In addition to a super bowl champion, he was appointed four times as the All-Pro team, including three selections of the first team and was selected in seven Pro Bowls. “Dwight defeated all the opportunities. Many of our players are dealing to him, he understands what they are going through and where they want to go. There was no better guy to come back and help us develop players and not only to develop these guys as football players, but as men,” said Brown. “He comes from Connecticut, exactly in the footprint of Syracuse. He was a Hall of Famer here and then he went to the NFL, played at a high level and became a Hall of Famer there.” “He is a successful husband and also a successful father and always lives Arrow. He is a detailed, responsible, ruthless and tough man. I am so grateful that he has him as part of our staff. It is who we must continue to promote our program to the next steps of winning a national championship.” In Syracuse, Freeney was just as dominant as he was in the pros. De Bloomfield, Connecticut Native has run 34 bags from 1998-2001, including setting the program of the program (17.5) and Single game (4.5) Records. A consensus All-American and Co-Big East Defensive Player of the Year as a senior, Freey was a finalist for the Lombardi, Nagurski and Bednarik Awards. As Rookie he took 13 bags and started a point of 11 or more bags in each of his first four seasons in the competition. He led the NFL in bags in 2004, and appeared in three Super Bowls, two with the Colts and one with the Falcons, while he helped the Colts to win Super Bowl XLI in 2006. He was also named AFC Defensive Player of the Year in 2005 in forcing six Fumbles and 11 bags. Freeney joins the orange at an exciting time. Under Fran Brown Syracuse's leadership comes from a 10-win campaign and one of the most memorable seasons in recent memory. Fans can be part of the promotion today by buying their season tickets on Cuse.com/Tickets.

