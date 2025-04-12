



Baton Rouge LSUS 2025 Football Team will be shown for the first time on Saturday at fans, when the Tigers organization and open practice and scrimmage followed by a signature session with players and assistant coaches together with a photo option with head coach Brian Kelly. This year's event takes the place of the annual spring competition. There will be no television covering or radio broadcast of the event. Gates to Tiger Stadium open at 9.30 am for fans with all seats on the west side. Fans can enter Tiger Stadium via Gates 1-6. The exercise is planned to start the scrimmage part of the day set to start at 11:10 am At the end of the scrimmage, fans are invited to the field where LSU players and coaches will sign for 30 minutes of signatures. Kelly is stationed in the North End Zone and takes photos with fans during the 30 -minute session. The signature session is presented by Bayou Traditions. All photos with Kelly are taken by an LSU staff photographer and will be made available for fans from Monday 14 April to download for free at: https://lsufootball.pictime.com/-coachkellyphotos. Fans get a memorial poster when they enter the field for the signature session. Fans can also take one item in Tiger Stadium for players and coaches to sign. To accommodate as many fans as possible, signature seekers will be limited to one signed item, or the memorial poster or a personal item. Fans are reminded that at LSU athletics locations, including Tiger Stadium, the “Geaux Clear” bag policy only clear carrier bags is smaller than 12 x 6 x 12, one gallon transparent plastic freezer bags or small clutch sportes (no larger than 4.5 x 6.5). A 32 ounce or smaller, factory -enforcement water bottle is permitted at the Tiger Stadium. However, food and other containers of any kind, such as coolers, ice cream boxes, bottles, cans, cups, flasks, etc. are not allowed. If you have a medical need for one of these items, go to the medical control point in the southwestern corner of the stadium near Gate 1. Saturday April 12 Timijn

9 hours of football team runs to the Tiger Stadium from the building of the football operations

9:15 am football teams arrives at Tiger Stadium

9:30 AM Gates Open in Tiger Stadium (entrance to the west side only gates 1-6)

10:35 am Individual exercises

11:10 am First half Scrimmage (2 15 -minute quarters)

11:40 am Rest

11:50 am Second half Scrimmage (TBD format)

12:25 pm Spring Scrimmage ends

12:55 pm Session Session on Veld in Tiger Stadium

1:40 pm Event ends

