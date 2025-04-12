Sports
Army-Navy Mens Tennis Competition for Saturday in West Point
Annapolis, md.-de annual army-Navy Men's Tennis Star match will be played on Saturday in West Point, Ny First Serve for the Match, which is part of the Army-Navy Star Series, presented by Usaa between the Mids (21-14, 7-0 Patriot League League) is seized by the Black Knightss Betterts Intelts (11-6, Het Het Het Het Het Het Het Het Het Het Het Het Het Het Het Het Het Het Het Het Lichtenberg Tennis Center.
Links to free live video and free live results of the competition can be found on Navysports.com.
Saturday's game concludes the regular season for both teams. The Patriot League tournament will be played in Buckknell on 18-20 April.
Marine -Review
The Mids have placed a 9-2 record in their last 11 games with those two defeats are 4-3 setbacks for Temple and Norfolk State. Navy has placed a 5-1 record last week in matches that were played last week. Included in this recent spanning width are competition profits on Buckknell, Holy Cross and Loyola.
Preview of the army
Army saw its eight-match-winning series ending with a loss of April 5 in Lehigh (4-2). The Black Knights dropped a 5-2 decision at Njit on Wednesday.
Patriot League -comparison
Navy enters the game with a 7-0 record in Patriot League game and Army has placed a 4-2 record against competition matches. Each team has defeated Boston, Holy Cross, Lafayette and Loyola. The midtones have Buckknell and Lehigh defeats and the Black Knights have lost for both teams. Navy has also defeated Colgate, a team army has not confronted.
Non-component comparison
Both teams lost to Georgetown, Navy defeated Richmond and lost to Hofstra while the army lost to the spiders and defeated the pride.
Series notes
Navy has posted a record of 72-38 against Army, which includes a record of 28-19 in matches that are played on West Point. The Mids have won the last 10 games in the series and left West Point with a victory in each of their last five visits.
Navy also has a 57-30 advantage in star competitions that are played between the teams. This includes a record of 26-17 in star competitions played with the army. The Mids have won the last eight star competitions and have won the Star Match the last four times it was played in West Point.
Eleven of the last 19 star matches (2005-24) achieved the final score of 4-3. This comprises five of the last 10 star competitions that are played with the army. The Mids won a 4-3 decision about the Black Knights in the 2023 star match played on West Point.
2024 match
Navy registered a 4-1 win in the 2024 star match played between the teams in Annapolis. The Middle Tones won the Doubles point with victories in NRS. 2 (Give it a bit of it And JJ Etterbeek6-1) and 3 (Herrick Legaspi And Nathan Nguyen6-2) flights. Army gave a 4-3 lead in the game at number 1 double when the game was stopped.
Three of the six singles matches were extended to three sets, but only one of those competitions was completed. The Mids earned straight profits on NRS. 5 (Etterbeek, 6-2, 6-2) and 6 (Ayinala, 6-4, 7-5) flights, then 2024 Captain team Sasha Panyan Made after dropping the opening set with the score of 6-0 to win sets two and three, 6-4, 6-2 at number 1 singles to close the game.
Extra recurring Mids that went to court in 2024 were Luke Garnerwho did not see his match at number 1 Doubles not ready (chased 4-3) and his number 3 Singles match (6-1, 6-3) lost, lost, Herrick Legaspithat 7-5, 3-6, 1-0 behind number 2 singles, and Steve NguyenThe 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 lagged behind no. 4 singles.
Under returning army players, Vishnu Bodavula had each of his games at number 1 Doubles and no. 4 singles had unfinished, Marcus Sebastian lost number 2 Doubles and no. 6 Singles and Alan Ton dropped his matches at number 2 Doubles and no. 5 singles.
Double Point
The team that wins the Doubles point in the last 25 Army-Navy matches (dating from 2010) has posted only a record of 14-11 in the match. This includes the army that the Doubles point wins in four of the last five and five of the last 10 games, all of which have been won through the midtones.
Army-navy experience
Army returns three players who are confronted with Marine and there are six current midtones that have played a match against the Black Knights.
Army Players vs. Navy (Doubles WL-Bu / Singles WL-Bu
Vishnu Bodavula-0-0-2 / 0-1-1
Marcus Sebastian-0-1-0 / 0-1-0
Alan Tone-0-1-0 / 0-1-0
Totalen-0-2-2 / 0-3-1
Navy Players vs. Army (Doubles WL-Bu / Singles WL-Ufer)
Give it a bit of it -1-0-0 / 1-1-0
JJ Etterbeek -1-0 / 2-0-0
Luke Garner -2-1-1 / 1-1-0
Herrick Legaspi -1-0 / 0-1-1
Nathan Nguyen -1-0-1 / 0-0-0
Steve Nguyen -0-0-1 / 0-0-0
Totalen-6-1-3 / 4-3-1
|
Sources
2/ https://navysports.com/news/2025/4/11/mens-tennis-army-navy-mens-tennis-match-set-for-saturday-in-west-point.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
