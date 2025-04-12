Carlos Alcaraz on Monte-Carlo Win: 'Real Champions find the right level when needed' | ATP Tour





Monte-Carlo Alcaraz on Fils win: 'Real champions find the right level when needed' Spaniard defeated Fils in three sets to reach the semi -final in the principality April 11, 2025 Corinne DuBreuil/ATP Tour Carlos Alcaraz beats Arthur Fils on Friday in the quarterfinals of Monte-Carlo.

By ATP staff Carlos Alcaraz did not have his own way against Arthur Fils on Friday, but found a way to reach the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Semi-Final for the first time. After his heavily fought three set of victory, the Spaniard thought about his Mindset champion. I think real champions find the right level when it is needed, Alcaraz said in his press conference after the game. Of course I would like to play a high level and my best tennis from the beginning to the last ball, but I think we play in tennis two and a half years, so it's the hardest thing to do, to keep your best tennis. If necessary, it is great to find the good tennis. But sometimes I play against an opponent who plays better and you have to accept and run and fight. You may also like it: Alcaraz beats traffic jams in Monte-Carlo-thriller Alcaraz has become an experienced champion in the early stages of his historical career. A four-time large titlist, the 21-year-old Spaniard is haunting his sixth ATP Masters 1000 trophy this week. Despite all his success at the top of the game, this week in Monte-Carlo is unknown territory for Alcaraz. The Spaniard only makes his second performance in principality, after being lost in the opening round to Sebastian Korda in 2022. I am still super young and I am going to live and learn new experiences about it [them]But I feel that I know how to deal with situations that probably don't do other players. It's my second time [playing] Here and to be able to play a semi -final for the first time, makes me grow up as a person as a person, said Alcaraz. Every match is new, it's different and [I] Must learn from the matches I play here. The Spaniard will be confronted on Saturday with Countryman and former finalist Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the semi -final. Alcaraz revealed that he is good friends with the 25-year-old, but will put their relationship aside when they meet for the second time in their Lexus ATP Head2head series. He invited me to his wedding. He is a friend, said Alcaraz on Davidovich Fokina. We have seen each other for a long time. He always played with my old brother when they were younger. “I know him pretty well. I played against him a few times. Turn a lot with him. So it will be interesting. It will not be easy, never easy to play against a friend, but this is tennis. Once you get on the field, there are no friends. Alcaraz is 18-4 of the season, marked by its title run in Rotterdam. If he wins the trophy in Monte-Carlo, he will pass Alexander Zverev for number 2 in the PIF ATP ranking on Monday.

