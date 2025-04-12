Meet the new promise of ASU Football that has increased the recruitment class of the team

KEYSHAUN Elliot shares what he thinks of Asu Football Linebacker Room Arizona State Football Linebacker Keyshaun Elliot explains what the Sun Devil Linebacker Room looks like before 2025.

The Arizona State It was expected that the football program would generate some momentum on the recruitment path after the unexpected BIG 12 championship last season. It has.

Coach Kenny Dillingham landed his 10th recruit in the class of 2026 with the promise of three-star Rand Rusher Julian Hugo from Steele High School in Cibolo, Texas on 10 April. Hugo selected ASU from 27 offers, including the majority of the Big 12 and USC, UCLA, Michigan State and North Carolina.

That addition increased the Sun Devils three places to no. 14 in general and second in the BIG 12 to Kansas only in the ranking with 247sports. Rivals has linked ASU National and also second in the Big 12. ESPN has ASU at the age of 15, but has not yet taken the most recent addition into account.

USC is the first in all rankings, already with 22 obligations, 12 perspectives with four stars mentioned by 247Sports. Completion of the top five are Clemson, Ohio State, LSU and Texas A&M. Kansas, which has two four-star and 12 three stars, is sixth.

Six of the schools that have been arranged for ASU in the 247Sports count have more obligations than ASU, and two have the same number for this. Kansas has 14 recruits. Iowa State, who has 12 obligations, checks in at no. 18 According to 247. Arizona has only four recruits and ranks 51st General and 12th in BIG 12.

The fact that the newest promise comes from Texas (just east of San Antonio) should not be a surprise, because ASU has made it a high priority. Hugo is the fifth player in the 2026 cycle that comes from Texas. Three come from California, one from Arizona and one from Georgia.

< util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/>

ASU has 26 players from Texas on his current selection.

Earlier this spring, Special Teams Coordinator and Assistant Coach Charlie Ragle discussed the reception he received on the recruitment path now that ASU has changed the process of the program.

“When you come in, only the general people, everyone wants to talk about the season we had last year,” he said. “You have to be consistently good. That is what we strive to do, and I think the more we chip it, the better everything will be. But absolutely, people are more receptive after what we did last season.”

Ragle said that the key is now to string winning seasons to establish permanent force.

ASU football head coach Kenny Dillingham after 1st open spring training Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham spoke with the media after the first open spring training of the team on March 29, 2025.

“One good season makes no recruitment blessing for the state of Arizona,” he said. “It is the state those guys like to leave. We know that. We have to keep chipping. It will certainly get better. But it is still a few winning seasons and evidence in the pudding that” Hey, we are not just a flash in the pan. “

“That this is what we are going to do on a multi -year basis and become an eternal strength. To not say that we go to the Peach Bowl every year. That is hard to do, or a bowl of a similar nature. But that we win far beyond the .500 line.”

ASU had several recruits for his spring training on April 5 in Mountain America Stadium. That was reflected in the latest obligations of Lugo, interior offensive Lineman Marques Uini (Copperas Cove, Texas), interior offensive Liniva Nicholson (Santa Margarita High School, California) and Cornerback Jalen (Kelle High School, Marietta, Mariettta, Mariettta

At the moment the obligations are in different positions, the most for each unit that is three on the offensive line.

Eight out of 10 recruits are three -star perspectives. The top two commitments are four -star recruits in Quarterback Jake Fette from del Valle High School in El Paso, Texas, and tight Israel Briggs from the Redwood High School in Visalia, California.

Others who have previously committed his tight end Hayden Vercher from Thousand Oaks High School (California), offensive Tackle Cortavious Tisaby from South Oak Cliff High School (Dallas), wide recipient Cooper REID from Dripping Springs OUTH OUTH OUTHY.

Coaches may not answer questions about a specific recruit until that athlete has signed an intentive letter. They can only talk in general terms, and ASU defensive coordinator Brian Ward did this.

“We are enthusiastic about all our recruitment class,” he said. “This '26 class, we have put a lot of time and energy, effort. This is really only the second full class where we had the chance to really recruit and have a full year to recruit and evaluate them and to learn everything about them and really have a kind of tactical approach for whom we recruit in our program.”