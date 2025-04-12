$ 65 million tennis, pickleball complex presented in Louisville Tennis Center





What is pickleball? LeBron James, the Clooney and the Kardashians are all fans of Pickleball. But what is it and why is it so popular? Unborde – Sports A $ 65 million proposal is intended to “breathe new life” in the Louisville Tennis Center.

The complex would include tennis and pickleball courts, together with a restaurant, virtual reality training area and a pro-shop.

The group is looking for a bond of $ 20 million from the city and leases 25 hectares of Joe Creason Park. A proposal of $ 65 million, led by newly formed non -profit Kentucky Tennis & Picleball Center, Inc. Louisville Tennis Center. The group has announced plans for a tennis and pickleball complex in the center in Joe Creason Park, which, according to a press release, would create a community hub for both competitive and recreational game. It would include 12 indoor and 24 outside tennis courts, as well as 14 indoor and four outdoor pickleball jobs. There would also be additional facilities, including: a restaurant, changing rooms, sports medicine clinic, virtual reality training area, pro-shop and children's club, says the release. The plan also includes extensive hiking and running paths, a Monarch Butterfly Garden and Tree Canopy extension, in addition to other environmental additions. From local families and disadvantaged young people to collegial athletes and professional players, the Kentucky Tennis & Picleball Center offers something for everyone, “Will Davis, CEO of Kentucky Tennis & Picleball Center, Inc., said in the release.” We want Louisville to a Premier destination for tennis and pickleball while he enriches lifespan through community focus programs. “ Davis is also the head coach for the tennis team of Bellarmine University. Project Supporters hope that the complex could become a location for local, national, national and even international events. It will be built in compliance with various standards for professional tennis and pickleball organization. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> The Kentucky chapter of the United States Tennis Association has already expressed its support for the development. This state-of-the-art facility will not only elevate tennis in Louisville, but will also serve as a model for communities throughout the country, “said USTA Kentucky executive director Jason Miller in the release.” It is a victory for the entire tennis community and offers players of all levels a world -class location to compete, train and grow the sport. The non -profit organization is looking for a bond of $ 20 million from the city, which should be approved by the Louisville Metro Council. The group would also need approval to lease 25 hectares in Joe Creason Park. An economic impact analysis due to TAG management projects The complex would $ 17 million in visitor expenditure, 700,000 hotel enclosures, $ 1 million in Kentucky sales tax and $ 1.2 million in Louisville bed tax revenues can generate every year. “This project would build on the beautiful history of recreational and competitive tennis in Joe Creason Park with a world -class project. It is more than courts, it is about promoting wellness and creating real economic momentum for our city,” said Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg in a statement. “I am proud to support a project that Van Louisville will make a national leader in tennis, pickleball and community -oriented development, and I look forward to receiving input from the neighborhood and community to learn about their hope and goals for this project.” Community meetings for the proposal will take place prior to a formal assessment of Louisville Planning Commission. One will be held at 6 pm May 6 in the Cyril Allgeier Community Center, and another will be on May 10. The time and location for the second meeting has not been decided. Project leaders expect the construction to start in 2027 and be completed somewhere in 2028. Reacher Eleanor McCrary at [email protected] or at @ellie_mccrary on X, previously known as Twitter. This story has been updated to add a video.

