Utt 2025: Everything you need to know about Ultimate Table Tennis Season 6 Player Auction





Chinese Paddler -Fan Siqi, World No. 13 Bernadette Szocs, Olympians Aruna Quadri and Alvaro Robles, and various rising Indian padders led by junior world no. 6 Ankur Bhattacharjee, will take the ultimate table tennis on Tuesday 6 player Action. For the first time in the UTT history, team schedules will be formed by a unique playing auction, giving franchises more control over their recruitment and strategies. Among the 56 players in the auction pool, Leiden DIYA Chitale, Yashaswini Gordade, Syndrela Das and former U-17 World No. 1 Payas Jain a group of 25 rising Indian stars. They join seasoned professionals such as double champion Hardet Desai, former winners Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee and WTT Contender Lagos 2024 winner Sreeja Akula. Read | Five coaches to debut in Utt Season 6 All eight teams have assigned Inr 50 Lakh virtual tokens to offer to the players, together with a one -off right to match (RTM) card (RTM) to keep a player of the previous season by matching the last bidder price. The franchise -based competition takes place from 29 May to 15 June in the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. Twelve of the 16 foreign paddlers that occur at the UTT season 6 auction are Olympians. Among those who come back from previous seasons are UTT season 2 champion Adriana Diaz and Spaniard Maria Xiao. Making their debut are Britt Eerland, Dina Meshref, Zeng Jian and Giorgia Piccolin. Frances Lilian Bardet, who impressed his debut last season, returns, while former UTT champion Tiago Apolnia and Kirill Gerassimenko add experience. Kanak Jha, Ricardo Walther and Izaac Quek go for the first time in the player's pool. Players are subdivided into four basic trial category pool A (11 Lakh -Tokens), Pool B (7 Lakh), Pool C (4 Lakh) and Pool D (2 Lakh). Bid follows a structured format with steps of 10,000 tokens, which guarantees a competitive and strategic selection process while teams build their squadrons for UTT season 6. Utt season 6 auction pool

Pool A (11 Lakh -Tokens): Alvaro Robes (Spain), Kanak JHA (United States of America), Kirill Gerassimenko (Kazakhstan), Ricardo Walther (Germany), Quadri Aruna (Nigeria), Adriana Diaz (Puerto Rico), Bernadette Szocs (Novelia), Novelia),, Novia),, Nornia),, Novela),, Novela),, Novels),, Novels), Dovania),, Dovania), Dovania), Dovania), Dovania), (Egypt), Fan Siqi (China), Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula Pool B (7 Lakh -Tokens): Lilian Badet (France), Tiago Apolnia (Portugal), Quek Izaac (Singapore), Giorgia Piccolin (Italy), Maria Xiao (Spain), Zeng Jian (Singapore), Ankur Bhattacharjee, Harmeet Desaian, Dialyan GnanaSe Swastika Ghosh, Yashaswini Gordade Pool C (4 Lakh tokens): Akash Pal, Anirban Ghosh, Divyansh Srivastava, Payas Jain, Ronit Bhaanja, Snehit Suravajula, Anusha Kutumbale, Krittwika Sinha Roy, Madhurika Patkar, Reth Rishya Das, Taneesha Kotecha Pool D (2 lakh tokens): Chinmaya Somaiya, Deepit Patil, Jeet Chandra, Mudit Dani, PB Abhinandh, Raegan Albuquerque, Raj Mondal, Sarth Mishra, Surav Saha, Sudhanshu Grover, Yashansh Malik, Ananya Chande, Jennier Varghese, Nikhat Banu, Pritha Vartikar, Sayali Wani, Selena Selvakumar, Suhana Saini, Yashini Sivashankar

