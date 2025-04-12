Ignore the Rollback, Bryson Dephambeau is a fascinating one -man show

Bryson Deschambeau declines the fourth hole during the second round in Augusta – Getty Images/David Cannon

An incorrigible obsessive, Bryson Dechambeau has received sufficient eccentric tics to fill an entire journal or psychology. This year MasterWhere his habit between rounds is to pound so many balls in the driving range that he loses a count, desperately looking for a lead for everyone except him.

Advertisement

At one point he could be seen to practice a violent uppercut movement, in an attempt to replicate the heavy top spider movement in table tennis. I can go through 100 different swing thoughts in a week, there is a lot going on, he said, ticking on his head. You wouldn't want to be there.

It is a degree of masochism that borders on certifiable. And yet Golfs Mad Scientist plucks the reward of such dedication, even if his rounds of 69 and 68 may not fully satisfy the man who is still known for being Notorious description of Augusta as par-67. DCCHAMBEAU is a compelling circus act that combines his love for geometry and coefficients of Vlagstick -Restitution with an alien force. His average first round driving distance of 340 meters was more than 15 meters superior to any other player, a statistics that even seemed to overwhelm him.

Oh, wow, he said stunned. In his second, he reduced the fifth, a brutal right-wing left-wing legs and the most difficult four on the front nine out of 495 meters, to a ride and a nine iron.

Not that decchambeaus game is exclusively rooted in Freakish Popeye power. The subtlety of his approach has evolved from the Bom-en-Gouge philosophy he has taken over Winged foot in 2020On the way to the first of his two American open triumphs. Since, reinforced by a daily diet of seven protein shakes, he was able to launch the ball so far that he was not even worried if it became in a deep rough, knowing that he would rarely be confronted with Green more than a short pitch. At the age of 31 he is no longer so high on Hubris, and accepts that he must adapt to Augustas that constantly changing nuances.

DCCHAMBEAU arranges a Birdie Putt on the 17th hole during the second round – Reuters/Mike Blake

This explains his marathon range sessions: on one practice day he hit a tiring 393 balls, 146 more than anyone. I am a little different, he smiled, without little understatement. Something wrong, I think. For me, the only thing that matters is to perform the shot as I want. If I don't see it seeing it out with the right curvature, I will continue to work until I find out and feel that my perception meets reality. I don't stop.

Advertisement

Of course there is a certain brash. In 2022 in 2022 in 2022, Dechambeau specifically went on to show off his stuffed physique, and reached the final of the 100-man event based on his ridiculous balloonty of 230 MPH, allowing him to propel one Drive 406 Yards. However, the essence of his magic is that he connects this cartoon -like muscle strength with a wonderful golf brain, forever calling new ways to keep himself amused. If he doesn't fight for the green jacket, he works on a YouTube series called Break 50Where he invites someone to play with him in a double-length of the forward T-pieces, hoping to make a 49 on a standard course with five eagles and 13 Birdies.

So that this does not be rejected as a frivolous gimmick, even Donald Trump broke off from last year's presidential campaign to become a guest. Although he can often seem painful gauche, Deschambeau is a powerful draw, able to reach the audience far beyond the average PGA Tour Android. Yet he would hardly be Augustas no 1 choice as the winner. Despite all his unique attraction, he was not even included among the recommended groups in the second round, so that most of his flowering were absent with TV coverage. The wisdom received is that the snub is calculated: a product of him Controversial defect for LIV -GolfA thorn in the side of the golf company.

If he evokes the quality of which he is capable of this weekend, his hosts no longer have the opportunity to ignore him. A LIV champion is perhaps a PR -night mare for Augusta, but it is plausible with Dephambeau in his mood. With the muscle of a lumberjack with the mathematical curiosity of a Lucasian professor, he is perhaps the most fascinating one -man show in the game. It is no wonder that he has condemned the proposals for the back turning of the ball, intended to be implemented by 2028 to defend courses against the longest batters, and claims that this is the most horrible for golfing popularity. Everyone wants to see people hit further, he said. That is part of the reason why many people like what I do. With the last proof, a harsh soul would be needed to tell him that he is wrong.

Expand your horizon with award -winning British journalism. Try De Telegraaf for free for 1 month with unlimited access to our award -winning website, exclusive app, money -saving offers and more.