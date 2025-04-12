



April 11, 2025 | Chris Newton I am currently heavily involved in the construction of WTT Manchester, but in the recent senior national championships someone asks me, what are you actually doing? So here is a diary of two weeks of a technical operations manager in the Week and Week of the actual event. Both weeks offer considerably different challenges and are the highlight of six months of planning, while they also look far ahead to the next two events, this is the Star -Medging and World Team Championships in London. Week 1 Monday 14one Leave the house at 4.30 am and spend all day on the site in Manchester with a series of light controls and adjustments. Tuesday 15one Standard Office -hours do final checks on equipment deliveries, hotels, people, schedules, etc. Wednesday 16one Leave the house for 6 o'clock to drive to Milton Keynes to pick up different branded items. Bring items back and sort and pack again. Thursday 17one Deliver a van from brand items to Manchester. Assisting with the unloading of table tennis equipment. Then stay in Manchester for a local organizational committee meeting for the Star Contender event later in the year. This connects people from all over the world in the planning process. Friday 18one Bank Holiday but last racket tests and call rooms items for planning, printing and loading in the van. Saturday rest day hopefully! Sunday Lever of Sport -Specific Item to Manchester, Out and check in a hotel for the next week. Maybe eat an Easter egg! Week 2 Monday 21star Come on the site at 6 o'clock in the Velodrome to meet the floors, chairs, internal buildings and electrical contractors. Guided the Build until 4 p.m. supervision when we are able to start the build of the Tennis table. Leave the site at 9m. Tuesday 22ND – Arrival on the site in the Velodrome at 6 am to continue the build of floors, chairs, internal buildings and electricity. 12.00 the build of the competition room starts. The exercise starts at 4 p.m. when the players begin to arrive. Leave the site at 9m. Wednesday 23RD Arrival at 7 am to practice a full day with different system tests that take place all day and a referee meeting later in the day. Leave the site at 9 p.m. Thursday to Sunday are Competition Day. Come on for 7 hours and stay until 10 p.m. This means that you supervise the smooth course of the event with my playing field and back of house teams. The more I am the smoother and more to plan that things go! Monday 28one Look out of the hotel, pick up my van and go home. Total hours – 108 Total miles 800 Of course there is no enormous amount of details in writing, but I hope this gives a little insight into the time and items that I work on during a big event.

