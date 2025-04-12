



Background:

The holistic attention focus because of promising motor learning and performance benefits is a desired direction for scientific research in sports institutions. However, the generalizability of its effect on different motor skills in table tennis requires further research. The study was aimed at determining the impact of holistic focus of attention and proximal and distal external focus on the accuracy of the Tennisforehand table in low -skilled players. Methods:

Eighty not -Gregraduated Students of Physical Education were randomly assigned one of the four groups: Focus on the ball (GPEF, N = 20), Focus on goals marked on the tennis table (GDEF, N = 20), focus on smooth and liquid during the GHF, N = 20) and the controls (20) and the controls (20) and the controls (20) and the NeRtoep, and the NeRtoep, and the NeRtoep, and the NeRtoep, and the NeRtoep, and the Controlpoep, and the Controlpoep, and the NeRtoep, and the NeRtreep, and the NeRtreep, and the NeRtoep, and the NeRtreep) (N = 20) (N = 20) (N = 20) (N = 20. n = 20). The participant's task was to score as many points as possible by touching the ball using the Forehand technique in table tennis in the three smallest goals marked on the tennis table. The data was analyzed using one-way anova and mixed-anovas with repeated measures on the latest factor. Post-hoc pair-wise comparisons (Fisher LSD test) were performed to estimate the statistical significance of the intra-differences between the results. Partial ETA Squared and Cohen's D were calculated to estimate the effect size. Results:

The highest improvement in the scores results was observed in the group with focus on smooth and liquid while playing, while the lowest was observed in the group with focus on the ball both on the post test and on the delayed retention test. Nevertheless, each group significantly improved their scores on the post test and the delayed retention test, which indicates that holistic focus, proximal and distal external focus, had comparable effects on the accuracy of the Tennisforehand table in low-skilled players. Conclusions:

The study showed that holistic focus and proximal and distal external focus are equally effective in improving the accuracy of the TennisForehand table for players with lower skills levels. We recommend that coaches and practitioners use holistic and external attention focus instructions to improve the performance of motor skill in table tennis. When teaching or improving the table tennis strokes, for example, coaches can apply a holistic cue, such as “Focus on flattening your wrist movement” or an external cue such as “focus on the goal area of ​​the table”.

Keywords:



Distal external focus; Motor learning; Engine performance; Proximal external focus; Racket Sports; Skill acquisition; Verbal instructions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40217294/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos