The International Cricket Council has been set to postpone controversial plans to divide the test cricket into two divisions, with the next edition of the World Test Championship from this summer to continue in a Single League format.

The issue of dual test cricket will be discussed this weekend in a series of ICC meetings in Zimbabwe, but the observer has been told that a proposal from Cricket Australia to move to two divisions will not be voted.

The ICC is supposed to have concluded that more time is needed to consider the sporting and financial implications of what would be one of the most radical changes in the history of the test crickets, although it could return to the agenda when the planning for the 2027-2029 cycle begins.

Instead of extending to two divisions of six by adding Afghanistan, Ireland and Zimbabwe to the WTC, the next edition that runs this summer until 2027 will retain its existing nine-team format. In accordance with the overcrowded schedule of Krekels, the next WTC starts with English five-test-home series against India in June, only five days after the end of the 2025 final between Australia and South Africa near Lords.

The two -part proposal originated from meetings between Cricket Australia and the English and Wales Cricket Board during the Womens Ashes in January. In particular, Cricket Australia is considered an important proponent of two divisions, because it would be to play Australia, England and India against each other twice every three years instead of the current model of two series in four years, and generating enormous financial returns.

The other test playing countries, however, are concerned about even further behind the so -called Big Three, and, however, require more details about financial redistribution and promotion and relegation before the proposal gives a voice.

The ICC could agree this weekend with other important changes to the WTC, with changes to the point system that determines the qualification for the final that must be discussed. A new system of bonus points for the victory margin similar to that used in Rugby Union is considered, while weighing points for victories based on the strength of opponents and adding extra points for winning home is also under discussion.

England Crickets Managing Director, Rob Key (left), gave a presentation to the ICC who argued against the seriousness of penalties for slow play in cricket. Photo: Ben Whitley/Pa

Under the existing scoring system, all WTC matches are worth the same number of points 12 for a victory, six for a draw and four for a draw that led to complaints that the large three are disadvantaged as they play more matches against each other. The performance of South Africa in reaching this year's final led to some resentment as they did without playing England or Australia. Series wins against West -India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, a draw against India and defeat in India yielded enough points for the Proteas to reach the final for the first time.

Another aspect of the WTC that is assessed is the subject of over-rate fines, in which Rob Key, director of England Cricket, recently gave a presentation to the ICC Mens Cricket Committee who argues against the severity of the current system. While six of the nine teams in the current edition were affected with penalties for slow play, England are the worst offenders. They lost 22 points in their campaign to finish sixth with a point percentage of 41.5. However, their profit percentage of 51.5 during this period is the third best behind the finalists, South Africa and Australia.

The issue came to a peak in New -Zealand last December When Ben Stokes, the captain of England, revealed that he had refused for the past 18 months to sign ICC paper work at the end of test competitions as a protest against the lack of involvement on the subject.

The system requires that teams maintain an average of 15 overs per hour in the field. After reimbursements for stop settlements such as reviews, the only way teams can escape a sanction is to have thrown away their opponents in less than 80 overs a tweak that was asked by lobbying from Australia two years ago.

Pass past newsletter promotion Subscribe to our cricket newsletter for the thoughts of our writers about the biggest stories and a review of the promotion of the week Privacy notification: Newsletters can contain information about charities, online advertisements and content that is financed by external parties. See our privacy policy for more information. We use Google Recaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy policy And Policies of Services Apply. After the promotion of the newsletter

But dissatisfaction with the penalties that, as well as points deduction, lead to matching costs that are moored, are not exclusive to England and comes at a time when draws are on the road. Only three test matches of the 50 last year could not produce a winner last year, a figure that has been drawing from 44 tests in 1997 since a record 21.

At the same time, test competitions have never been slower in terms of over -tariffs, with 1975 last year that teams had an average of 15 overs per hour per hour. The pace of playing is marginal faster in countries where the spinners dominate, albeit not to the extent that Stokes argued in expressing his frustration last December.

While draws become rarer, there are tactical benefits for a slow speed for parties in seam-heavy conditions, so that the fast bowlers can rest for longer between spells and reduces the need for overs to be supplemented by all-rounders. Stokes is also an example of a captain who likes to repeatedly adjust his fields.

Through the key, England was able to mention their case for a revision of the penalties, including spectators investigations that show the problem of slow playing rarely in the overall feedback. What steps the ICC is taking on this must still be decided.

A change that may be considered to be tested in the next WTC cycle is the introduction of a stop-clock. In place for limited overs internationals since last year, it gives a field team 60 seconds between overs to get into position. After two warnings, a team will be fined five run per infringement.