Sports
ICC set to postpone the controversial decision about creating dual test cricket | World Test Championship
The International Cricket Council has been set to postpone controversial plans to divide the test cricket into two divisions, with the next edition of the World Test Championship from this summer to continue in a Single League format.
The issue of dual test cricket will be discussed this weekend in a series of ICC meetings in Zimbabwe, but the observer has been told that a proposal from Cricket Australia to move to two divisions will not be voted.
The ICC is supposed to have concluded that more time is needed to consider the sporting and financial implications of what would be one of the most radical changes in the history of the test crickets, although it could return to the agenda when the planning for the 2027-2029 cycle begins.
Instead of extending to two divisions of six by adding Afghanistan, Ireland and Zimbabwe to the WTC, the next edition that runs this summer until 2027 will retain its existing nine-team format. In accordance with the overcrowded schedule of Krekels, the next WTC starts with English five-test-home series against India in June, only five days after the end of the 2025 final between Australia and South Africa near Lords.
The two -part proposal originated from meetings between Cricket Australia and the English and Wales Cricket Board during the Womens Ashes in January. In particular, Cricket Australia is considered an important proponent of two divisions, because it would be to play Australia, England and India against each other twice every three years instead of the current model of two series in four years, and generating enormous financial returns.
The other test playing countries, however, are concerned about even further behind the so -called Big Three, and, however, require more details about financial redistribution and promotion and relegation before the proposal gives a voice.
The ICC could agree this weekend with other important changes to the WTC, with changes to the point system that determines the qualification for the final that must be discussed. A new system of bonus points for the victory margin similar to that used in Rugby Union is considered, while weighing points for victories based on the strength of opponents and adding extra points for winning home is also under discussion.
Under the existing scoring system, all WTC matches are worth the same number of points 12 for a victory, six for a draw and four for a draw that led to complaints that the large three are disadvantaged as they play more matches against each other. The performance of South Africa in reaching this year's final led to some resentment as they did without playing England or Australia. Series wins against West -India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, a draw against India and defeat in India yielded enough points for the Proteas to reach the final for the first time.
Another aspect of the WTC that is assessed is the subject of over-rate fines, in which Rob Key, director of England Cricket, recently gave a presentation to the ICC Mens Cricket Committee who argues against the severity of the current system. While six of the nine teams in the current edition were affected with penalties for slow play, England are the worst offenders. They lost 22 points in their campaign to finish sixth with a point percentage of 41.5. However, their profit percentage of 51.5 during this period is the third best behind the finalists, South Africa and Australia.
The issue came to a peak in New -Zealand last December When Ben Stokes, the captain of England, revealed that he had refused for the past 18 months to sign ICC paper work at the end of test competitions as a protest against the lack of involvement on the subject.
The system requires that teams maintain an average of 15 overs per hour in the field. After reimbursements for stop settlements such as reviews, the only way teams can escape a sanction is to have thrown away their opponents in less than 80 overs a tweak that was asked by lobbying from Australia two years ago.
But dissatisfaction with the penalties that, as well as points deduction, lead to matching costs that are moored, are not exclusive to England and comes at a time when draws are on the road. Only three test matches of the 50 last year could not produce a winner last year, a figure that has been drawing from 44 tests in 1997 since a record 21.
At the same time, test competitions have never been slower in terms of over -tariffs, with 1975 last year that teams had an average of 15 overs per hour per hour. The pace of playing is marginal faster in countries where the spinners dominate, albeit not to the extent that Stokes argued in expressing his frustration last December.
While draws become rarer, there are tactical benefits for a slow speed for parties in seam-heavy conditions, so that the fast bowlers can rest for longer between spells and reduces the need for overs to be supplemented by all-rounders. Stokes is also an example of a captain who likes to repeatedly adjust his fields.
Through the key, England was able to mention their case for a revision of the penalties, including spectators investigations that show the problem of slow playing rarely in the overall feedback. What steps the ICC is taking on this must still be decided.
A change that may be considered to be tested in the next WTC cycle is the introduction of a stop-clock. In place for limited overs internationals since last year, it gives a field team 60 seconds between overs to get into position. After two warnings, a team will be fined five run per infringement.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2025/apr/12/icc-set-to-delay-controversial-decision-over-creation-of-two-tier-test-cricket
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trumps Tariff War added risks to American obligations, the safest bet in global finance for a long time
- Notre Dame predicts that he would beat Michigan football for Lineman with top instances
- England plastic currency
- ADHD drugs and cardiovascular effects: new data
- Palace position when the Minister of the Prabowo cabinet was occupied at Jokowi's house
- “ They made a '' 'horrible Thing' Trump's error reacts to the Sumy strike of Russia
- ITTF World Cup 2025: Manika, Sreeja Win Group Stage Openers
- Nigel Farage has just shown you how influential reform is now influential | Politics | News
- Scunthorp reacts to the emergency law in town steel
- Private plane crash in New York kills ex-college football player Karenna Groff and Family | American news
- Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf announces a new policy for meetings with Imran Khan
- Prices prevail to worsen poverty