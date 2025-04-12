Stan Smith: Tennis Great complained the sport that fought many of the same problems that we had back 50 years ago after the PTPA right store





Former World No. 1 Stan Smith tells CNN Sports It is a pity that tennis seems to experience many of the same problems that we had back 50 years ago.

His comments come after the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), the tennis Players' association founded by Novak Djokovic, has submitted several lawsuits around the world against the sports trips and administrative bodies.

The suits claim the monopolization of men's and women's knowledge and the neglect of players' interests, which accuse the administrative organizations of operating as a cartel.

The ATP and WTA both disagreed with the lawsuit and said in statements that they would strongly defend their positions.

It is a shame that you have a group of players in the Players Association, not only ATP, but the WTA, Smith tells CNN. The ITF has always been the elephant who has been so powerful but tries to control the game.

So I understand that part, but it is really a shame to see that the players cannot work it out. Some of the things they demand are things that have improved dramatically, because of the circumstances of playing, the prize money has certainly grown.

There is concern about the amount of prize money at the most important tournaments and that, I think, can be negotiated to a certain extent.

It is clear that the ITF, the Grand Slam events are those who have the most money, Smith adds, and the players are important for those events, and those events are important for the players. So I hope that there is a compromise in this whole situation.

Last week, French Sports Outlet Lquipe reported That the top-20-ranking male and female players have signed a letter to the organizers of the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open to request a significant increase in prize money.

Qinweng Zheng, the ladies singles gold medal winner at last year's Olympic Games, called the letter a really positive step for the sport.

Smith, who became an icon in both the tennis and fashion world after he had named an adidas sneaker after him, certainly knows a few things about the strength of the player.

In 1968 star tennis players started to leave what was an amateur sport at the time and an overload of the professional circuit, which meant that they would no longer be eligible to compete in the Grand Slams with only amateur.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF), however, eventually admitted after much unrest and the open era was born.

Five years later, Smith arrived in Wimbledon as the title defender after winning the title in 1972. It was the highlight of his career.

In anticipation of the tournament in 73, the Yugoslav tennis club was unhappy with his star player, Niki Pili, after he chose to play in the professional world championship of Tennisdoubles -final instead of representing his country in the Davis Cup.

Pili was suspended for nine months by his tennis club of the country, who then called the organizers of Wimbledon and asked that he was forbidden to compete a request that was granted.

In protest, the players formed the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and 13 of the 16 seeds, including title defender Smith withdrew to support Pili.

With regard to the recent events in tennis, Smith asks how to unite this lawsuit will be, given that many of the world's top players were not involved or were even aware of it, in the case of World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic, who was not mentioned in the suit, despite the co-founder of the PTPA, admitted that he agrees and does not agree with parts of the legal steps. The Serbian said that he had previously been very active in tennis policy, but not signed because he (s) wanted to get other players up.

I think that many of these things can be that can be worked on, and some players such as Carlos Alcaraz did not know, says Smith, who recently wrote the book winning confidence with the former professional tennis player Gary Niebur.

So it certainly does not represent all players. At Wimbledon we had almost all the top players who boycott.

It was a bond of the ATP at that specific moment. So I think it's a shame that they can't continue with these problems that exist and much of it revolves around schedule. It has always been planned. It has always been prize money.

It has always been prize money, distribution, allocation. And it's funny, because it's many of the same problems that we had back 50 years ago.

I know that Djokovic is involved. It is very ironic that Hed is involved in this whole thing, but is not part of the suit. That is not logical for me. There are other players who are involved, but I don't know if there is a unit of the players behind this whole thing, so it's a shame.