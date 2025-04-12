



The family of a 12-year-old boy from Eesham who has spent the last three years of his life treated for cancer is overjoyed that he has finally ended his treatment. Josh Asbury, who was diagnosed with T-Cellymfoom in September 2021, called the bell of the end of the treatment in the Worcestershire Royal Hospital on Tuesday (April 1), surrounded by family, friends and medical staff who had treated him. Josh, who goes to Blackminster Middle School, has taken over table tennis, so some staff employees of the children's clinic dressed up in table tennis equipment and gave him a fast game to celebrate. He was also allowed to take home a tasty personalized end of the treatment. His grandmother Karen Jinks told the observer that the family was ridiculously emotional that he had finally ended intense treatment for three years, and it would be a new start. He is becoming a normal boy again, it is getting weird, she said. Unusually, Josh was diagnosed for the first time with this rare form of cancer after his recovery from Covid. He was brought into the hospital with a collapsed lung and after investigation, doctors set the shock diagnosis. Since then he has had daily chemotherapy and regularly treated in the Birmingham Children Hospital and the Worcestershire Royal and he had to learn to walk at some point. To mark the memorable milestone, Josh, together with family and friends, is looking forward to a big knees on this Saturday (April 12) in Wood Norton Hotel. Asked how they had dealt with the diagnosis, Karen said: We are a close family and this brought us closer. We do everything together and have made many experiences. “It has changed our prospects. We now live very differently.” She said that the family had received 'amazing' support from the Grace Kelly Cancer Childhood Trust, and the support of the local community would have been 'incredible'. Josh, an animal lover, is now looking forward to a summer at Thailand and Australia to see his favorite animals with his parents, Andy and Heather and his six -year -old brother, thanks to the generosity of benefactors.

