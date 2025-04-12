



The leading Test Wicket-Taker James Anderson of England gets a knighthood for cricket services. Anderson, 42, withdrew from Test Cricket with 704 Wickets last summer, making him the most successful pace -bowler in the format. He first appeared for England in a one -day international against Australia in December 2002 before his test debut in May 2003. Anderson then played 188 tests, 194 ODIs and 19 T20 internationals for England during an international career that included in two decades. The Lancashire player has received the knighthood in the dismissal of former Premier Rishi Sunak – the only athlete who receives a prize. England and Wales Cricket Board chairman Richard Thompson said that it was “a really well-deserved honor” for an “English legend” who “gave so much to our sport”. “Jimmy's career is characterized by extraordinary achievements, not least in winning the axle four times and becoming the leading Wicket-Taker of England,” he added. “His skills, determination and sportiness have inspired millions of cricketers and fans, in England and all over the world. “This is suitable recognition for a real world that has given so much to the game on and outside the field.” Anderson's decision to retire came after English coach Brendon McCullum and Captain Ben Stokes decided that they wanted to build an attack for the future. He got an emotional farewell in the first test against the West Indies in Lord's last July and then immediately joined the English back room team as a fast bowling mentor. He no longer has a formal coaching role with England and could still work with the team in the summer, although he said that his priority is to continue his play career for Lancashire. Anderson has not played since he withdrew from the international cricket, but has signed a deal this summer to play for the Red Rose County. The Anderson born in Burnley said at the start of the month that he did not play exclusively for three years. Mark Chilton, director of Lancashire of Cricket Performance, said they were “incredibly proud” on Anderson. “His contribution to the game of Cricket, in three decades, has been huge and he deserves this honor enormously,” he added to the club website. “His knighthood is proof of the dedication and dedication that he has shown to England and Lancashire, and he has always represented the game of Cricket throughout his career with distinction.” Anderson is currently picked up with a calf injury during the training for the season that he has eradicated with the first block of County Championship competitions. He made his Lancashire debut in White-Ball Cricket in 2000, before he made his Red-Ball debut in 2002. He has taken 1,114 first -class wickets, 358 in list A Cricket and 41 in T20s.

