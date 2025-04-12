Apuania Table Tennis -Messina challenges in the semi -final of the play -off for the championship





First act of the Play -Semi -finals scudetto For Apuania tennis, which on Sunday (6 pm) Messina (return match on Tuesday, Avenza Sports Hall, 5 pm) visits in the challenge that the Apuans (above of the class with 25 points) places against the Sicilians (fourth with 14 points). De wedstrijd heeft twee gemotiveerde teams, die in de afgelopen jaren vaak zijn ontmoet om te strijden om kampioenschappen, Italiaanse bekers en superbekers, en zelfs als aan de oevers van de Straat dit jaar het seizoen niet op de niveaus van het verleden is geweest (Messina had een bergopwaarts kampioenschap en erin geslaagd om zich alleen te kwalificeren op de laatste dag) de Peloritani die een team kan tellen dat een team kan rekenen op belangrijke spelers zoals de Motaviaan Vladislav Ursu (75% of the competitions won), the Italian-Brazilian Humberto Junior Manhanifrightening Nyagol Stoyanov (55% victories), Young people Thomas Mary Giovannetti one Anthony loved. Apuania can count on Croatian Tomislav PucarOn Portuguese Joao Monteiroon Swedish Victor Brodd And on the two Italians Matteo Mutti one Mihai Bobocica. “These are two games that escape from all the predictions and will depend on how the individual players express themselves on the field, the president says William Bellotti . We have a very difficult match for us and there are many factors that can influence the competition. “ “In the rankings, 11 points separate us, but the value of Messina is much higher,” adds the sports director Claudio Volpi. They face each other in the other semi -final Cagliari one Sassari.

