Tata IPL Live Score, Luckknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live Full Scorecard





IPL 2025, LSG vs GT Live Cricket Score Updates: Nicholas Pooran continued his sensational ball-solely form as he made a 34-ball 61 to put Luckknow Super Giants on the right track in a run-chase of 181 in the Ekana Stadium on Saturday. There was a bit of wobbling after his dimsissal, but Ayush Badoni saw it when LSG won with 6 wickets with three balls. Earlier, Rishabh Pant came out to open the batting for the first time in the IPL since 2016, but struggled for fluency and fell for an 18-ball 21. But Aiden Markram, who fell 58, and Pooran the hosts flowed.

First, Gujarat Titans made a collapse after Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan were quickly rejected in succession after a 120-run opening stand, while the Bowlers from LSG are excellent. From 120/0 after 12 overs, GT managed to post only 180/6, and scored 60 from the last 48 balls. It was Spinners Ravi Bishnoi, who twice caught up to dismiss Sudharsan and Washington Sundar and Digvesh Rathi, who received Jos Butler, who immediately brought the hosts back into the game. IPL 2025, LSG vs GT Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: View here Rishabh won the pitch earlier and chose to first bowl. With a red -hot Mitch Marsh, LSG has excluded LSG Himmat Singh. But Runs from Pant's Bat still turn out to be elusive. For GT, Washington Sundar returned to the XI instead of Kulwant Khejroliya. The table office lacked a fifth consecutive victory. IPL 2025, LSG vs GT Playing 11: Impact Player, Full Squad and Players List here Follow all LSG vs GT Live scores and updates below Match endedIndian Premier League, 2025 – Match 26 LuckNow Super Giants 186/4 (19.3) US Gujarat Titans 180/6 (20.0) Match ended (Day – Match 26)

Luckknow Super Giants defeated Gujarat Titans with 6 Wickets

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/lsg-vs-gt-live-score-2025-ipl-26th-match-live-cricket-score-updates-lucknow-super-giants-vs-gujarat-titans-rishabh-pant-shubman-gill-9938809/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos