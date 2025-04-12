



#8/3Boston University (24-13-2, 14-8-2he) US.#3/1 Western Michigan (33-7-1, 19-4-1 ACHC) Date and time: Saturday April 12 – 7:30 pm. He

Location: Enterprise Center – St. Louis, Mo.

Twitter:@Bugameday|@Terrierhockey The first no. 8/3 Boston University Men's Ice Hockey Team, who makes its first national championship game in 10 years and strives for a sixth national title when Saturday (April 12) it is planned for no. 3/1.30 am in the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.puck Drop. ET/6: 30 pm CT Saturday's game will be broadcast live on ESPN2 andstreamed on ESPN+With fans in Canada who can look at TSN+ and TSN2. Moreover, Anaudio-Alleen broadcast will beLocated here. For information about watch parties in Boston and throughout the country, as well as other information about this year's Frozen Four, visitGoterriers.com/Frozenfour. Terrier Facts BU plays in the Frozen Four for the third consecutive year and the 25th time in general, which is bound in second place with Boston College and only three behind Michigan (28).

This is the 40th NCAA tournament performance of the Terriers (25 in the last 35 tournaments), which is in third place (Minnesota has 42 and Michigan has 41).

BU arrives on Saturday with a record of 50-40-0 (.556) in the NCAA tournament game.

The terriers went on to the title game with a 3-1 win over No. 12/5 Penn State.

Senior Jack Hughes scored the opening goal and assisted on second-year students Jack Harvey's empty-network.

First-year Cole Hutson assisted in classmate Cole Eiserman's Team-tone 24th goal of the season.

First-year Mikhail Yegorov Made 17 of his 32 stops in the third period to win his 11th victory of the season.

Made 17 of his 32 stops in the third period to win his 11th victory of the season. Hutson, the National Rookie of the Year and a first team All-American, leads all NCAA Tournament skaters with seven points (2G, 4A), including four points (1G, 3A) in the regional semi-final on the way to the most excellent player at the NCAA Toledo Regional.

Hutson, Hockey East and New England Rookie of the Year, is the first under NCAA smokies in both points (47) and assists (33).

Hutson leads all NCAA defenders in points per match (1.24).

Junior Quinn Hutson Has a team-best 50 points (23g, 27a) and tents bound on Saturday for Secondin the NCAA with 1.35 points per match.

V. Hutson was the overtime hero against Cornell in the regional final and scored his 23rd goal of the season only 6:25 in the extra period.

BU will be fourth in the NCAA on Saturday and first in Hockey East on the Power Play (27.7%).

BU has also been sharp on the punishment in the second half of the season.

Since January 1, the Terriers are fifth in the NCAA and first in Hockey East with a success rate of 86.8% on the horsepower.

BU is 10-out-11 on the punishment in the NCAA tournament.

First-year Mikhail Yegorov On Saturday in the sixth place of the nation in Save percentage (.934) and went 7-1-1 in his last nine start.

On Saturday in the sixth place of the nation in Save percentage (.934) and went 7-1-1 in his last nine start. Yegorov has an average of 34.0 saves per match in the NCAA tournament.

Sophomore Co-Captain Shane Lachance Will become a member of his father Scott (1991) and grandfather Jack Parker (1967) in playing for BU in a national title match. Series History The Terriers and the Broncos have only met four times, where BU won all four, including an earlier meeting in the NCAA tournament.

They were last confronted with the NCAA-Regional semi-finals of 2023 in Manchester, with BU claiming a 5-1 victory.

That was the first meeting in 28 seasons when the Terriers booked a 5-2 victory in the opening round of the Mariucci Classic on December 30, 1994.

Head coach Jay Parolfo Was a junior in that team, who then won the fourth national title of Bu.

Was a junior in that team, who then won the fourth national title of Bu. This season, BU and WMU had four common opponents, while the Broncos went a combined 6-3 against Boston College (0-1), Michigan (1-1), North Dakota (4-1) and Massachusetts (1-0). Exploring the Broncos Western Michigan, which has a nation-best 33 victories, won the NCHC title with a regular season with 10 points before Denver in the title game of the conference in Double Ot Topping.

The Broncos have since added three more wins to reach the national title match and they arrive on Saturday at a winning streak of nine competitions.

She defeated the state of Minnesota in OT in the regional semi-finals before continuing to the frozen four with a 2-1 win over Umass and on Thursday add a double overtime triumph over Denver.

WMU is in the NCAA tournament for the 10th time and for the fourth consecutive season.

The Broncos have the second best attack of the nation, on average 3.93 goals per match.

Pat Ferschweiler was named both the Spencer Penrose coach of the year and the NCHC coach of the year.

Sophomore Alex Bump, the NCHC for the year, leads the team on both points (47) and goals (23), while classmate Grant Slukynsky (10g, 26a) and graduated students Wash (16g, 20a) have added 36 points each.

Freshman target defender Hampton Slukynsky, who has started the last 12 games, has a record of 18-5-1, a 1.90 goals against average and a .922 savings percentage.

