



Charlottesville, va. The No. 6 Virginia Mens Tennis Team (17-6, 9-4 ACC) took a 5-2 win against Virginia Tech (10-14, 2-11 ACC) on Friday (11-14, 2-11 ACC) on the inner houses of the Boars Head Sports Club in Charlottesville, va. The Cavaliers won the Doubles point and took the first five singles courts in straight sets to jump to a 5-0 lead before the Hokies won victories in three sets on courts four and six. Junior Mans Dahlberg won the Clinching point at the Court of five. Dahlberg and Dietrich achieved the double point at the court. With the victory, the Cavaliers end the regular season with a record of 17-6 and a 9-4 mark in conference game. Bugs for the ACC championship will be announced on Saturday evening (April 12). Match notes First -year Rafael Jodar won his 15 one Successive singles match. He has not dropped a competition since the first double match of the season on January 16. He ends his first season in ACC game with a perfect 8-0 record

Virginia Tech is number 68 in the latest ITA team ranking list

Virginia has a 63-9 record in the series

Grad student James Hopper was recognized in the Senior Day Ceremony for the game Smithfield Commonwealth Clash The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), has been part of the UvA-Virginia Tech Rivalry since 2014. It is a program-based program with the Commonwealth Clash Trophy that is presented to the winning school every year for his dominance in head-to-head competitions.

The Cavaliers tackle one point in the collision with the victory to extend their lead to 10-6 above the hokies On the horizon The late season starts with the ACC championships and will be held on April 16-20 in Cary Tennis Park in Cary, NC #6 Virginia 5, Virginia Tech 2 Singles competition #7 Rafael Jodar (VA) def. Maxime St. Hilaire (VT) 6-4, 6-2 #21 Dylan Dietrich (VA) def. Ilyas Fahim (VT) 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 Keegan Rice (VA) def. Scott Sculley (VT) 6-1, 6-3 Alberto Orso (VT) def. James Hopper (VA) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 Mans Dahlberg (VA) for you. Eyal Shumilov (VT) 6-2, 6-4 Victor Kimpel (VT) def. Stiles Brockett (VA) 1-6, 6-4, 7-5 The competition doubles #33 Dylan Dietrich/Mans Dahlberg (VA) Def. #49 Matt Harper/Alberto Orso (VT) 6-2 #24 James Hopper/Keegan Rice (VA) Def. Scott Sculley/Ilyas Fahim (VT) 6-2 Rafael Jodar/Roy Horovitz (VA) def. Frank Thompson/Maxime St. Hilaire (VT) 5-4 Match notes:

Order of finish: Double (2.1); Singles (1,3,5,2,4,6)

T-2: 56 A-329

