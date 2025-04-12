GCIOBA '92 set at Stage Maiden Table Tennis Event October





The set of 1986/92 of the Government College Ibadan has taken out plans to organize a table tennis event in the school as part of returning to the school project. The tournament, which is presented if an annual event will be performed in the school building on 30 and 31 October 2025. Interestingly, most old students are located behind the project abroad, but they are passionate about sport, especially the ping -pong game. The closed table tennis championship Tagged Battle of the Century will be on a house base in the school. Charles Olayinka, one of the 86/92 permanent members, told our correspondent that seven first -class officials are expected to take the procedure about the procedure, just like the table tennis guru, Wale Ajetunmobi, is tipped as coordinator of the project. AD So, Carr House, Field House, Power House, Swanson House and Grier House will close it against each other in the Maiden Table Tennis Extravaganza that promises to be very explosive. Ajetunmobi told our correspondent that the tournament would be a great way to further stimulate the young initiative of many table tennis enthusiasts in the country. People talked about the players who take over the current players in the scene. Aruna Quadri is doing well and we need a replacement. Tournaments such as the upcoming event will help to encourage our drive in our goal to raise future champions for Nigeria. The old students of the Ibadan government college are passionate about table tennis and so we are going to organize a spectacle to celebrate them and the young people expected to be at the event, Ajetunmobi said. Attractive prices are waiting for the winners of the competition, while the organizers are already contacting potential sponsors to stimulate the general organization or the closed table tennis championships. Follow us and like us: Related

