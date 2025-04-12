



(This story has been updated to add new information.) Nico Iamaleava's career at Tennessee Football is over. On Saturday morning, coach Josh Heupel announced the team that De Vols are making forward without Iamaleava, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Knox News. The source asked for anonymity because Heupel did not publicly tackle the case. The move comes after the Fols Quarterback did not show up in practice on Friday morning after reports about hisnil negotiations appeared and the day before the Saturday match of Tennessee. This is what about the Quarterback situation of Tennessee without Iamaleava: What would Tennessee Football do without Nico Iamaleava? Tennessee simply continues. Tennessee has two fair Quarterbacks on his selection in Jake Merklinger and George Macintyre. Merklinger, a Redshirt -first -year student, is the following in line in the current selection as the starter without Iamaleava. Macintyre, a real first -year student, would be the backup. Can Tennessee Football add a quarterback in the Spring Transfer window? De Vols could strive for an experienced quarterback in the portal when it opens to bridge the gap to Merklinger, Macintyre or five -star Faizon Brandon. Brandon is dedicated to UT in the 2026 class. Tennessee is an attractive landing site for a Quarterback between the Heupel attack and making the College Football Playoff last season. There is even an advantage for the vols in the Iamaleava -Saga that plays publicly, because a quarterback could see the possibility of jumping to Tennessee and choosing to enter the portal. Jake Merklinger is the following for Tennessee Football Brandlinger signed good reviews during the spring football behind Iamaleava. By continuing your first spring as a first -year student, your first autumn camp as a first -year student, you drink from a fire hose directly from the RIP, Tennessee offensive coordinator and Quarterbacks Coachjoey Halzlesaid. So he has a different feeling about him on the field. He doesn't press. He is calm. You can see it in the bag. “ < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Merklinger, a former recruit of four stars, passed 48 Yards in two games as a first-year student in 2024. He was no. 11 Quarterback in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. He registered early and went through the spring training in 2024 with the Vols. Spring game: Tennessee Football Orange and White Spring Game Tickets, Scheme, Parking, No TV He was the third-stringer Quarterback behind Iamaleava and Gaston Moore, who graduated after the season but left a suitable lesson with Merklinger. “Learn from Gaston last year, you never know when the chance is that you are approaching every day as if you were the starter and approach my teammates as if I was the starter,” said Merklinger in March. “I think that is really important.” George McINTYRE signed Recruiting Class at Vols in 2025 Macintyre signed at Tennessee Football in the 2025 class as a four -star perspective. He arrived on campus in January as an early registration. The former striking Brentwood Academy was ranked on the No. 13 Quarterback in its class in the 247Sports Composite. Knox News reporter Adam Sparks has contributed to this situation Mike WilsonCovers University of Tennessee Athletics.email him on [email protected] follow him on X@@@Bymikewilsonor bluesky@Bymikewilson.Bsky.socialIf you enjoy Mikes cover,Consider an adigital subscriptionThat gives you access to everything.

