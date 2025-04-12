View today NCAA Hockey Championship: Channel, Time, Streaming Info





Celebrating concert visitors with 'O Canada' Post 4 Nations win against the US After Canada defeated the US in the 4 Nations face-off tournament, concert visitors celebrated with the Canadian national anthem. The day has come to crown a NCAA Frozen Four Champion from 2025. The question is who will appear as the top team in college hockey: Boston University, which appears his 12th national championship game, or Western Michigan, who makes the first. The Terriers come from a 3-1 victory over Penn State in the national semi-final on Thursday, while the Broncos won a 3-2 double overtime victory over title defender Denver to achieve a place in his first national champion match. Required reading: How to buy 2025 Frozen Four Tickets: NCAA Hockey Championship Tickets If West -Michigan can win the victory, this would become a member of Denver (1958), Cornell (1967) and Lake Superior State (1988) as university programs to win a national championship in his frozen four debut. Here you can read how to the Western Michigan vs. Boston University can view in the National Championships match of Saturday, including time, TV schedule and streaming information: Which channel is NCAA Hockey Championship today? Western Michigan and Boston play on Saturday in the NCAA Hockey Championship match, with the game broadcast on ESPN2. John Buccigross (Play-by-Play) and Colby Cohen (analyst) will call the game while Quint Kessenich will serve as the Rink Side Reporter. Streaming options for the games include the ESPN app, ESPN+, which is ESPNS subscription streaming service, andFuboWho offers a free trial period for potential subscribers. View NCAA Hockey Final with Fubo (free trial period) NCAA Hockey Championship Game Time Date : Saturday April 12

: Saturday April 12 Starting time7:30 pm and The Puck is planned to fall between Western Michigan and Boston University to determine this year's national championship at 7:30 pm etc. on Saturday 12 April. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Western Michigan vs Boston University predictions, picks, opportunities Odds thanks to Betmgm from Friday 11 April Spread : Western Michigan (-1.5)

: Western Michigan (-1.5) Over/under : 5.5 goals

: 5.5 goals Money line: Boston University (-115) | Western Michigan (-115) Prediction:Western Michigan 3, Boston University 2 The Broncos achieve a narrow victory behind a two-target performance of Ster Liam Valente and win the first national championship in program history in their first frozen four performance. Western Michigan Hen's Hockey schedule 2024-25 Here is a look at the NCAA -Toernooischeema by Western Michigans. To see the Broncos Full 2024-25 schedule,Click here. Thursday, March 27 : Western Michigan 2, Minnesota State 1 (2o)

: Western Michigan 2, Minnesota State 1 (2o) Saturday March 29 : Western Michigan 2, Umass 1

: Western Michigan 2, Umass 1 Thursday, April 10 : Western Michigan 3, Denver 2 (2o)

: Western Michigan 3, Denver 2 (2o) Saturday, April 12: vs. Boston University Boston University Hen's Hockey schedule 2024-25 Here is a look at the NCAA Tournooischeema from Boston University. To see the schedule 2024-25 of the Terriers,Click here. Thursday, March 27 : Boston University 8, Ohio State 3

: Boston University 8, Ohio State 3 Saturday March 29 : Boston University 3, Cornell 2 (OT)

: Boston University 3, Cornell 2 (OT) Thursday, April 10 : Boston University 3, Penn State 1

: Boston University 3, Penn State 1 Saturday, April 12: vs. Western Michigan

