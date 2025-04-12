Great Britain defeated Germany 2-1

Kartal got the British a winning start when she achieved a confident victory on her Billie Jean King Cup debut and Jule Niemeier beat 6-4, 6-2 in an hour and 27 minutes.

“I am very proud of that debut competition,” Kartal said in her interview on the entire country. “It is clearly nerve -racking that it comes out here first and I am proud of that performance. I think the audience has certainly stayed with me.”

In recent months, British No. 3 has shown us the damage that her game can cause if she is aware of some of the best players in the world and today it was no different today.

Starting the court for her first Billie Jean King Cup match, there would certainly be a number of early signs of nerves for Kartal. The Brit was immediately placed on the backfoot when a brilliant Cross-Court Backhand winner sealed an early break from Serve for Niemeier, which she immediately declined.

The German – who wanted to bounce back from yesterday's defeat against Dutch wife Eva Vedder – seemed to throw all her pace at the Brit, but when Kartal settled in the game, she quickly managed to match the German blow to Klap.

Kartal already recorded the pace of Niemeier's racket and started to work back to the game – to merge a series of four games to get ahead for the first time.

A failed overhead by Niemeier on 4-3 presented Kartal her fourth breaking point, on which she used to earn a chance to serve for the set. Although the world No. 120 immediately broke back, a few expensive errors in her next service game were sufficient for Kartal to grab her opportunity and take the first set.

The resident of Brighton continued to stay on top in the second in the second – dominating and moving Niemeier from the basic line. To take out a fifth break on the German Serve.

From there it was one -way traffic for the world no. 60. Another thunderous Forehand of Kartal brought two match points before he forced a mistake by Niemeier to guarantee her first victory for the Lexus GB team.

Great Britain achieved the victory against Germany after the British No. 1 Boulter had achieved a comeback victory on Tatjana Maria to win 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

“It was really a tough game, especially because it is my first game on clay,” Boulter shone. “To meet someone who is such a good tennis player and is very quirky, plays so many photos, it is never easy to play against her.

“I am really happy with the way I came back today and moisture, found a way and played some really good things in the second and third set. I am very proud of myself today. I kept believing.”

On the way to the match against Maria, it was boulter who led the head-to-head after they had won all three of their earlier meetings.

It was a tough start for Boulter that fell 15-40 on her opening service game for the German. The Brit did well to save two breaking points to return to Deuce, but a forehand shot for a long time, her hand Maria saw an early break.

In contrast to her German opponent, this marked Boulter's first match on the clay this year and it cost her a few games to find her feet back on the surface. Maria caused her all kinds of problems, used the slice with great effect and made it difficult for the Brit to get a lot of control into the rallies.

A few double errors from Boulter was everything that was needed to admit the double break and hand Maria the opening set.

Boulter came up with the rest of the Lexus GB team and came out with a more positive mindset in the second – who degrades back from another demolition to draw level.

The triple WTA Titlist succeeded in finding an opening on the Maria Serve on 4-3 when she sent a brace of scorching return winners to secure the break and ultimately give the draw to a set per piece.

With the momentum to her advantage and the confidence that flowed, Boulter continued to put the heat in the decision maker and made the perfect start when she achieved the first 11 points in a row.

The British No. 1 was particularly impressive on the return, where she won 80% of the points at Maria's first service during the decisive set. Her dominant return combined with her effective portion turned out to be a deadly combination when she went to clocks six of the last seven games to complete the comeback and seal the draw for her country again.

Match Three: Dart and Nicholls fall short against the dominant German duo

Nicholls and Dart hoped to turn it into a clean sweep for the Lexus GB team, but unfortunately lacked Laura Siegemund and Anna-Lena Friedsam, 6-4, 6-1.

It was an even start of the competition, in which both teams in the early stages deserved comfortable postures. While the German duo had suffered against the Netherlands yesterday, the couple had the advantage that they had already played together this week and that turned out to give them a crucial lead in the game.

On 2-2 in the opener, Roland Garros Mixed Doubles Champion Sigemund ruled alive to help guide the Germans to a 0-40 lead on the British Serve before used with an inch-perfect backhand.

Siegemund and Friedsam turned out to be more clinical – and won 81% of the points behind their first compared to the British 65% when they won the set in 35 minutes.

The second set saw the German duo grab further where they had stayed when they employed an immediate break at the arrow before they supported it with an attitude to love.

From there there was no stopping, because an inch perfect volley from Siegemund insured a second break and saw them go to a 4-0 lead when Nicholls returned a backhand long.

Despite the clocking of a match on the board, the British struggled to break down the momentum of the German couple while completing their first and only victory of the qualifications in one hour.