





The Witte-Ball captain of Pakistan, Mohammad Rizwan, who is often subject to criticism and trolls for his spoken English, gave an appropriate answer to his trolls with fair admission. Rizwan admitted that he is not ashamed of his inability to speak the language; The only factor on which he focuses is the requirement of him to play cricket and not to speak English. Rizwan has been walked on social media for his spoken English. Various clips and videos of his interactions after and pre-match have become viral, causing trolls to mock him. (LSG vs GT live updates) The captain of the Multan Sultans spoke to the criticism and trolls on him aimed at his spoken English. During a press conference he told reporters, as quoted from Geo News: “I am sorry I have not completed my education, so I do not know English, but I am not ashamed that I cannot speak English as a captain of Pakistan.” “The question of mine is to play cricket, not to speak English. If Pakistan wanted English, I would become a professor, learn and return. But Pakistan asks me for cricket, not English,” he added. Rizwan shifted his focus to the constant misery of Pakistan in the field, who have produced criticism all over the world. Once considered an Asian powerhouse, the current Pakistani lot drives the shadows of their former glory. In addition to their chaotic campaigns in the previous ICC tournaments, Pakistan were really exposed in the Champion Trophy organized on their home grass. The party organizers were the first to crash from the tournament after back-to-back defeats against New Zealand and India, ending their deficiency defense in the group stage. After the Champions Trophy -Debacle, Pakistan visited New Zealand for five T20Is and three ODIs while kept the World Cups 2026 and 2027 in the back of their thoughts. With a few new faces, Pakistan succumbed to a defeat of 4-1 series, but remained optimistic, hoping to bounce back into the three ODIs. Rizwan and Babar Azam, under the remarkable absent in the T20is, returned to the team, but the fate of Pakistan remained intact. An inexperienced New Zealand side White Cockt Pakistan by orchestrate a 3-0 series of triumph. Pakistan suffered a lot of recoil after their non -impressive run. In the midst of the heavy criticism of fans and former cricketers, Rizwan urged the critics to offer solutions and guide them through the turbulent phase, which led to their improvement. “It is great to criticize the team, but also to guide us on how to improve. Recently, during the Champions trophy, Wasim Akram gave us advice. I wanted to talk to him more, but there was not enough time,” he said. Rizwan acknowledged that fans have the right to be upset when the team cannot deliver and added: “Fans are justified in their anger, and they have the right to be upset because they also love us. But the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has given so much to Pakistan. Now it's time to enjoy the competition.” (Except for the headline, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.) Topics mentioned in this article

