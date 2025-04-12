Frozen Four 2025: Where to watch NCAA Hockey Championship, Western Michigan vs. Boston, start time, TV channel





They will be new children on the block versus one of the most legendary programs of the sport in the 2025 Frozen Four National Championship Game Saturday when Western Michigan is confronted with Boston University. To set up that matchup, West-Michigan, who makes his first frozen four appearance, reigned reigning champion Denver in an instant classic, 3-2, in double extension in the first match of the Doublehead on Thursday evening in St. Louis. For WMU, Owen Michaels scored the game winnerHis second goal of the match. It was the second victory of the Broncos' Second Double-Overstime This tournament and the first double overtime match in the Frozen Four since 1996. The Broncos took the lead in the second period of one Power Play Doel From Brian Kramer, only his second goal throughout the season. Eight minutes later, Michaels Doubled the leadershipImmediately benefit from a Denver turnover in his own defensive zone. The leadership could have been much more if it had not been for some heroics of Matt Davis in the Denvernet, and his good work has paid off. Aidan Thompson succeeded his own blocked shot with a goal With about 13 minutes to go and with less than two minutes in regulations, Rieger Lorenz stuck one in it In the midst of a scrum for the net to send the game to overtime. Boston University has treated the Staart Penn State, 3-1 in the sleeping cap. The Nittany Lions, such as West -Michigan, made their frozen four debut, but theirs went very differently, after a scoreless first period, Jack Hughes a loose puck -house filled early in the second period, and Cole Eiserman scored on one strange man Nine minutes later. Nicholas Degraveert I have the nittany lions on the board In the third, but Jack Harvey's empty nicer put the game away 2025 NHL Playoff Photo: classification, schedule, Stanley Cup Playoff start date, projected series Matchups Chris Bengel The terriers will look for their sixth national title on Saturday evening – and their first since 2009 -. It will be the fifth time that West -Michigan and Boston University have met and the terriers have all won four previous meetings. If the terriers continue that tradition, their sixth national title would bind them with Wisconsin for the fourth most of all time. They would also pass Michigan for most frozen four victories of all time (26). Western Michigan is led by 2022 Philadelphia Flyers Fifth-Round Pick Alex Bump, who leads the team in points (47) and goals (23). As far as Boston is concerned, Forward Quinn Hutson is an average of 1.35 points per match (in second place in Division I), while 2024 Washington Capitals second round Pick Cole Hutson on average 0.87 assist-per game (third most in division I). Both Cole and Quinn Hutson are brothers of Montreal Canadiens Defenseman Lane Hutson. “[Western Michigan’s] Had a great season. They are a really good team, a tough team. They play with structure, they want to get pucks behind you, play under the goal line, “Boston -coach Jay Pandolfo said Friday.” Western plays a pro style game, they are above the puck, they are doing really well. This time of the year it is about ensuring that we play our game. It's all about doing all the little things if you want to get at the top. “ Where to look at the 2025 frozen four Saturday April 12 7 pm Boston University vs. Western Michigan

Enterprise Center – St. Louis, Mo. ESPN2 / FUBO (Try for free))

