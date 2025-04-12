College Football Spring Games 2025: QB Battles in Alabama, Ohio State; Bill Belichick Era starts at UNC

It seems like traditional College Football Spring game will be a thing of the past. Coaches are not so inclined to give other teams any kind of competitive advantage, whether it is an opportunity to explore – even if schools are limited the Playbook – or evaluate players for potential poaching on transfer portal.

Various prominent programs, including Nebraska and Texas, have canceled any form of public scrimmage. Others have shunned the typical spelling format for an open exercise or a fan event with various activities for involvement.

Yet there are some remarkable college programs that are not ready to retire the spring game. This year's limited slate starts on Saturday, with teams such as Alabama, Ohio State and Miami to enter the field. Fans get their first view of Bill Belichick's North Carolina, even if it is in a limited practice environment.

There are still enough story lines to follow. Here there are a few to keep an eye on if the spring matches of this weekend unfold.

Alabama: Which QB stands out?

This is a large low season for Alabama -Coach Kalen Deboer. In the aftermath of the departure of Jalen Milroe for the NFLhe gets Choose his own Quarterback And herald a new attacking era for the Crimson Tide. Although Alabama is now engaged in a heated competition, it certainly does not lack any options. Veteran Back -Up Ty Simpson may have a slight lead on the others considering his experience, both in real games and with the program, but Austin Mack, who signed to play for deboer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb in Washington, is there for him. Even five -star first -year Keelon Russell gets an honest shake.

Alabama's spring game will not be broadcast, so those outside Tuscaloosa will not be properly viewed at the quarterbacks of the tide. Nevertheless, we will find out if the battle is somewhere nearby – but it is almost a guarantee that the final decision from Deboer will stretch far into the autumn camp.

Miami: Has the defense taken a step?

Miami was painfully close to breaking through coach Mario Cristobal last season, but a leaking defense eventually did the hurricanes doomed. Even Heisman Trophy finalist Cam Ward's Magic got up at some point and now he went to the NFL. Although Miami QB Carson Beck landed through the transfer portal to replace the department, and the hurricanes have some intriguing talent in the attack, they must be a step defensive to really bring this program to the next level.

Fortunately, Miami has the staff in place. The hurricanes must have one of the best defensive fronts in the University Football, even as a striking Rusy Tyler Baron and defending Lineman Simeon Barrow Jr. Be on the way to the NFL. Akheem Mesidor and a healthy Rueben Bain Jr. Will be horrors in the offensive Achterveld, and nose equipment Justin Scott is a former blue chip perspective with a real space-eating top. The development of the secondary will be the key. Miami brought in four new transfer cornerbacks (all four stars in the transfer rankings of 247sports) and four -star safety transfer Zachariah Poyser from Jacksonville State. That is a lot of potential, but they are also many new faces in one room. Spring is a great time to iron things out.

North Carolina: Belichick era Loze

Bill Belichick publicly opens his term of office in North Carolina on Very Bill Belichick -fashion. Instead of a traditional spring game, the Tar Heels will have an open “exercise as a pro” event, where fans are welcome to attend and observe an exercise Said the university “Will be run in the same way as open practices that the New England Patriots had then Associated that NFL team Up to six super bowls. “

That said, the open practice of North Carolina will at least give a first look at how Belichick plans to lead a university football program – at least for those who are able to reach Chapel Hill.

Who is the state Ohio in 2025? New look Buckeyes will start searching for identity in the spring game Tom Fornelli

Ohio State: All eyes on QBs

Alabama is not the only “Blue Blood” program that has to do with a Quarterback competition this season. Ohio State, fresh from his first national championship in a decade, now has to go on a successor to Will Howard, the former Kansas State Transfer Landen that brought the Buckeyes back to the top of the mountain. Just like Alabama, Ohio State certainly has no options.

Julian Sayin, who signed with the Crimson Tide as the No. 3 Quarterback in the 2024 class before switching to Ohio State after Nick Saban retired, is generally seen as the leader. He played in four games last season, even though he was behind both Howard and Devin Brown. In the meantime, Lincoln Kienholz, the Primary of Sayin, has not tried a pass since the loss of 2023 by Ohio State against Missouri. Ohio State Coach Ryan Day recently said That saying and Kienholz are “almost neck and neck.” The spring game can give a hint or that only a coach speaks.

Only a day from Tennessee's Orange & White game, the Vols and the start of Quarterback Nico Iamaleava are locked up in “Contract Negotiations”. The conversations have escalated to the point that Iamaleava was not present at the spring training of Tennessee on Friday, to the surprise of the coaching staff and players of Tennessee. That certainly leaves his status for the spring game in the air and, with the spring transfer window in less than a week, His future in Knoxville is unclear.

That means that on Saturday there must be sufficient opportunity for the other Quarterbacks from Tennessee. Redshirt first-year student Jake Merklinger, who was buried last season on the depth map behind Iamaleava and former Walk-On Gaston Moore, would probably do the majority of his work with the “first team” of Tennessee as Iamaleava not to participate. Real first -year student George Macintyre, the no. 17 Quarterback in the 2025 class, also gets a lot of run. Who knows: perhaps the spring game of Tennessee is the start of a completely unexpected Quarterback struggle.