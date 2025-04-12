After years of struggles, can the Grafton-Park River ever return to the top of the North Dakota High School hockey? – Grand Forks Herald

Grafton, and the names of Grafton-Park River hockey stars from decades ago effortlessly flow out of the mouth of the current hockey leaders of the cities.

Campbell. Kalbrener. Brodeur. Demers. Miller. Hills. Markusen.

There are many cities where they cannot call the high school stars of 30 years earlier, but if someone asked Lee Brodeur in my age group early, they could tell you that he was an excellent player, said former Grafton-River player and youth hockey coach Andrew Petersen, a Graduate of Grafton Highton. Growing up in Grafton, it was not so much about playing college hockey. We were all about spoiler hockey.

Brodeur, a graduate grafton from 1984, was selected by the Montreal Canadiens the highest arranged North Dakota Prep as Fargos Tyler Kleve in 2020 (no. 44).

Grafton has long been a hockey-reversed city. From 1963 to 1985 as Just Grafton and 1989 to 2013 as the co-op of Grafton-Park River, the spoilers went to every North Dakota State Boys Hockey Tournament in those spans except one (1999). The spoilers won five state championships (1978, 1985, 1991, 2002 and 2008).

Because Roseau and Warroad have built reputations as hockey obsessed in Minnesota, Grafton once kept that distinction in North Dakota. Just like Roseau and Warroad, Graftton was a small town that hit Big-City colleagues.

Until it no longer did.

Since 2013, the spoilers have once been able (2018) and have now missed the tournament for seven consecutive seasons. Grafton-Park River ended 4-18 in 2024-25, with two of those victories against Mayville-Portland.

In the past decade, the spoilers have been placed more on the outer edges of the Eastern Dakota Conference Tournament than the advantage of the State Tournament, let alone knock on the door of state titles as they ever did.

It all raises the question: can spoiler hockey ever get up again to be among the States Elite programs?

Grafton-Park River hockey leaders say there is reason for optimism.

Grafton-Park River Hockey coach Joey Demers talks to a player during a training in February in Grafton. Eric Hylden / Grand Forks Herald

The revival starts with participation numbers.

The North Stars Youth Hockey program that attracts Graftton, Park River, Minto, Drayton, St. Thomas, Hoopin, Lankin, Fordville, Adams and Edinburg, reached 174 children this year. North Stars director Kylen Kostrzewski said that the number has risen about 50 from seven years ago.

In addition to the pure figures, coaches and managers are just as enthusiastic about the local tradition-rich hockey families who return to the sport.

It was a culture, Kostrzewski said about what the spoilers made more successful. Now boys came back in the program and some coaching that were part of the program when it won. It was that hard, small, small Going-Goinst-Big-Guy mentality. It was inserted everywhere. In the end we just lost the numbers and it was already a tough fight. We choose 13 children of the 27 and go to play Grand Forks and the Bantam program has 120. It is David and Goliath.

At the level of high school is an important indicator of progress a Junior Varsity team. Grafton-Park River has only introduced a Varsity program for a few years.

Last season the spoilers had enough for a partial junior Varsity team, but coaches provided a full JV team in 2025-26. The North Stars expect three Squirt teams that two teams are considered to be for each age group of Grafton's size, will be considered a success in the coming years and had 44 mites this year.

We had boys who needed JV minutes, said Spoilers Varsity head coach Joe Demers, a 31-year-old who graduated in 2012 after playing in four straight state hockey tournaments as a Grafton Park River player. Many guys didn't see much Varsity time. They didn't get the game experience they needed. That is a challenge in the development process. That was our biggest obstacle. We had a number of small classes and that is the hand that you have treated.

Our songs look good in the future. Our youth numbers are strong. I see ourselves staying for the near future Junior Varsity/Varsity. Are a small city that caught up with us. We had so happy for so many years to be a powerhouse in the EDC. You used to see hockey families with a long history in spoiler hockey and you had a generation through, and we lost that. The nice thing is that many of these guys come back to that, and you will see some well -known names.

A sign marker sponsoring glass in the Grafton Arena serves as a reminder of generations of hockey players in the Grafton community. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

After high school, Demers went to Valley City State to play baseball. He later returned to Grafton and was asked to become an assistant hockey coach under head coach Scott Robideaux. Now in his third year as a head coach, Demers is ready to bring spoilers hockey back to state tournaments a staple of his childhood.

It's just something you learned at a young age, he said. You go against the larger cities and you probably can't get out of a skill, so you have to work out. That was always the mentality. We have to play a physical brand of hockey. That was the expectation. You couldn't wait to go to high school to become a spoiler. It was your turn to maintain that tradition. You grew up around it, lived it and breathed it in. We had such a large series of state performances and that fed the next group and the next group. That is what is missing. We have boys who come through who have never seen the spoilers at the State Tournament, so that is our challenge that tries to bring that back.

In 1962, Grafton formed a hockey team in the high school of players who had trained on a frozen swamp for the first time. The 17 children hoped for a new Binnenarena to replace the original Grafton Winter Sports Arena that burned on 27 September 1946, just eight years after it was built. A new inner court was built in 1964.

In the end, a second inner court was built. On September 17, 1986, the Grand Forks Herald reported that the Grafton Blue Line Club was working on a $ 600,000 drive to complete the construction of the Centennial Center, a new multifunctional building of 32,500 square feet.

The Centennial was an important upgrade. The Grafton Community Arena on Fifth Street Downtown had no heating.

“If the 30-BELOW is outside, the 20-Balow is inside,” Lloyd Holy told the Heralds Kevin Bonham in 1986. “There are people in the city who do not go to a hockey game because they will freeze.”

Completing a second ice rink was a complete effort from the community. In June 1984, Holy called local farmers to donate to fill the site. “There was just a stream of trucks,” he said. When it ended, 33 trucks had 340 loads of dirt, gravel and sand supplied.

Grafton broke in the new Centennial Center in February 1988 with a 3-3 draw against Grand Forks Central, thanks to 51 saves from Troy Mears.

For more than 25 years, Graftton has been an ice rink with two indoor. In 2014, however, the Wintersportena was considered unusable. It now serves as a storage and office space for an electric company.

When I grew up, we were lucky to have two sheets of ice and program directors who were willing to get our open ice if available, Petersen said.

Spoiler hockey leaders hope to tackle the availability of ice.

It is a constant struggle to make time with one sheet of ice cream in Grafton and one in Park River, Petersen said. We almost often have open ice opportunities for children. The hockey game is not always taught under a structured environment, but the possibility to play freely. At the moment, between camps and figure skating and hockey, there is not much time for open ice cream. It was also not a good year to use the outdoor courts. It was either 30 album or it melted. We have people who work hard to realize the dream (a second ice sheet).

Trophies from last ND State High School Hockey Championships are shown in the Grafton Centennial Center. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Youth coaches say that Demers has strengthened the connection between the North Star program and the level of secondary school, encouraged the youth visit to Varsity games and has set the Varsity disciplines for the younger players to know the expectation as they get older in his program.

Demers had 32 players this year. Before that, the grid was around 20 to 25. For comparison, Demers said, the two Grand Forks schools often cut more players than the spoilers have completely.

Kostrzewski said that Demers was a strong asset for the future of the spoiler.

He is a Demers; His hockey knowledge is huge, said Kostrzewski, who graduated in 2010 and played in the State title team of 2008. He wants to see it from start to finish, with the finish as his team. He is very involved to help us develop coaches and to teach the right things. Children respond to him.

As a director now, my thing that I have been saying lately is that we now have numbers, let's use them. Watched how practicing and what other cities are doing. It is clear that whoever you are playing is not apples for apples with Grand Forks and Fargo. But were very competitive at the level of youth and the figures are healthy and were enthusiastic to have those figures again.

Although the spoilers won only four games last season, the best victory of Grafton-Park Rivers came in the year in the quarterfinals of the East Region region against Fargo South-Shanley to put a chance to go to the state. The spoilers almost pulled up and lost 5-4 to Fargo North in a qualifying match.

Next year the spoilers expect to reduce their top six scorers, including 51-point scorer James Larson.

The victories have not been there, but our game has improved much, Demers said. You can start seeing.