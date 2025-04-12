Sloc Inc. pays $ 69,747.89 to six associations





The St. Lucia Olympic Committee (Sloc) Inc. On Saturday morning, April 5, 2025, has $ 69,747.89 to six member associations in a short transfer ceremony in Olympic House, La Clery, La Clery. During the ceremony, checks were presented to the following associations:

The St. Lucia Cycling Association (SLCA) received a fee of $ 4,924.24. Mr. Cyril Mangal, president of the SLCA, received the payment on behalf of his associations. The St. Lucia Athletics Association (Slaa) received $ 28,000.00 for help participating in the upcoming Carifta competitions that will be held in Trinidad and To-Bago in April 2025. Mrs. Dora Henry, president of De Slaa, received the payment on behalf of her associations.

St. Lucia Basketball Federation (SLBF) received $ 5,000.00 for their participation in a FIBA ​​congress. Mr Glen Guiste, president of the SLBF, received the payment on behalf of his associations. St. Lucia Tennis Association received $ 5,000.00 for airline tickets for their participation in a regional meeting. Mrs. Scyla Murray received the payment on behalf of her associations. Sponsored The article continues below St. Lucia National Table Tennis Association received $ 6,823.65 for airline tickets for their participation in the Caribbean U-15 and U-19 Table tennis tournament in Barba-Dos. Mr. Chris Wells, head coach, received the payment of his associations. St. Lucia Volleyball Association was planned to receive $ 20,000.00 for their financing coach Sabatinis Coaching Stint On-Island. However, there was no representative present at the transfer ceremony. During the transfer ceremony, Alfred Emmanuel, President of Sloc Inc., repeated his call to members that after financial assistance has been approved and paid, they must adhere to the fixed time period to report to the Sloc in the required format. We notice that we are chasing for weeks and months after members to fulfill that obligation, Em-Manuel complained. In this quadrennium we will not chase anyone to report and report over time. If you do not report on time, this simply means that your association has an excellent busness with the St. Lucia Olympic Committee. Sponsored The article continues below The fine for having excellent things with the St. Lucia Olympic Committee is no further help until that excellent company is closed. So I want members to take it seriously, so that we can all fulfill our mandates in time at the end of the day. Emmanuel assured that Sloc Inc. Members will continue to help based on her financial capacity to do this, taking into account that Sloc Inc. is not a financial -generating institution, but rather depends on subsidy finance of the continental and international authorities. The subsidy financing has specific reporting requirements, he said. That is why Ex-Trillely was difficult for our members because it relates to the specific form of reporting, so that we can satisfy our financing agencies. Source: St. Lucia Olympic Committee (Sloc) Inc. Sponsored The article continues below

