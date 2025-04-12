Sports
Full summary, highlights of Tigers' A-Day Practice
Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze explains what looks different this year
Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze explains what looks different this year
Auburn jumping exercises packed for Auburn Football on Saturday, with the Tigers who participated in a recent trend to convert from their A-Day Spring Game, well, not a competition.
What started was just as vague and confusing as expected.
In an hour -long practice that was open to the public, Chestnut Went through a handful of individual and team exercises before he broke in a live period. Coach Hugh Freeze said earlier in the week that the score would be kept for the last period of the day, but there was no play clock or official statistics. And according to the appearance, the team on the field also did not hold a score.
Based, however, an explanation of scoring freezes, it was the Auburn attack that won the spring match, glorified exercise, through the score of 27-22.
Here is a complete summary of the last spring exercise of the Tigers of 2025.
Auburn Football: Live Updestodays A-Day Training
1:38 pm: After ending the last ride with a interception in the end zone, Deuce Knight finished the newest with six points connected to Wake Forest Transfer Horatio Fields.
That should make it 27-22 with the attack of Auburn in the lead, but an extra point was not kicked. Maybe the score is over. Maybe it has been. But not in this live blog.
1:36 pm: A long ride with a flurry of flags as the Auburn attack on the goal line ends in an interception. Freshman Safety Anquon Fegans took Deuce Knight, who tried to make contact with Bryce Cain in the end zone.
That should make the score at 22-20, in favor of the defense of Auburn, but both sides of the ball are back on the field for a different ride.
1:27 pm: The defense of Auburn comes with another stop, but cities McGough connected from 25 meters.
It is 20-15, attack, which should mean technically the practice? But Auburn is still practicing? Whatever.
We still keep the score until this stops.
1:23 pm: It's hot. Or warm up so much remotely with this glorified practice. The defense of Auburn registered another stop, and this time Alex McPherson could not convert into a deep field goal, giving the defense seven points.
It is 17-11, with the violation.
1:17 pm: The Auburn attack changed quarterbacks and had to settle for a field goal. Deuce Knight's first ride of the live period goes 3-and-out, but Kicker Ian Vachon undertakes from a distance.
According to Hugh Freeze's scoring format, these are three points for the attack and four for the defense, which means that the first 17-4 leads. And don't forget that the first to 18 points wins.
1:13 pm: The Auburn attack now has a 14-0 lead, because John Colvin again put the Tigers in the red zone. Will Upton took a short completion and changed a long one. Walk-on Running Christian Burnette again closed the ride with a touchdown run.
1:06 pm: A reminder and a warning: today's live period is briefly set and many of the rules are unclear. Live statistics are not stored, nor is a play clock.
But due to the count of Hugh Freeze, the attack just took a 7-0 lead. The ride started with a few false starting penalties, but Walk-on Quarterback John Colvin followed that with a deep pass to Will Upton before connecting to Dylan Gentry in the red zone for a touchdown.
12:48 pm: While Jackson Arnold might be sidelined, Auburn's QB1 of the future looked pretty good during the seven-to-do competitions.
Deuce Knight threw seven consecutive completies at some point, including a few disputed touchdown passes to Perry Thompson and Cam Coleman.
11:58 am: According to a report by Nathan King from 247Sports, one of the most striking Auburn debut will not take place, because Jackson Arnold is expected to be sidelined for the practice of the day while dealing with a small injury.
During the warm-ups of Auburn, Arnold was seen in street clothing next to the Quarterback passing exercises of the team, in which he did not participate. Arnold has adjusted his leg during Thursday's training, which means that his side zone is probably a precaution Saturday.
After two seasons in Oklahoma, the former consensus five star perspective was transferred to Auburn this season. In his time with the Sooners, Arnold completed 62.9% of his passes for 1,984 Yards. He threw 16 touchdowns to six interceptions and added another 560 yards and four touchdowns to the floor. He also caught two steps for 16 meters and a touchdown.
Auburn Football: A-Day Exercise Time
- Time: Afternoon ct
- Date: Saturday, Friday 12
- Location: Jordan its stage
While the team exercise starts in the afternoon, a whole series of events will surround.
Auburn's Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Tiger Trail induction ceremony at 9 am in the Auburn Athletics Complex. An hour later, the program will open a “fanfest” on campus green outside of Jordan-its-its-its stage. Gates opens at 11 am and coincides with a football match with alumni.
At 11.30 am, Auburn will keep his pre-game Tiger Walk tradition, and after training it will hold a fan event of 13: 30-3 hours, with players and coaches available for signatures and photo opportunities.
Are tickets needed to buy for Auburn's 2025 per day practice?
Auburn's A-Day training will be free access, with seats available in the lower bowl of the Jordan-its-its stage, except the North End Zone because of the construction of the video board.
How to practice Auburn Football's 2025 a day
The training on Saturday will not be broadcast, but a 30-minute recapshow will be broadcast later in the spring on ESPN networks and online.
Listen Live: Auburn Football's 2025 A-Day Training
Saturday's training will be broadcast live on WLWI FM (92.3) in Montgomery and WGZZ FM (94.3) in Auburn. The radio interview can also be streamed online. Here are the announcers:
- Play-by-Play: Andy Burcham and Brad Law
- Analysis/color: Jason Campbell
- Sideline reporter: Ronnie Brown
Adam Cole is the Auburn Athletics Beat writer for the advertiser of Montgomery. He can be reached via e -mail on [email protected] or on X, the platform that is previously known as Twitter, @colereeporter.
|
