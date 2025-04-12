Senior running back Ja'kobi Jackson hurried for 198 Yards on 10 Carry's and three TDs, making the Blue Team to a 38-32 victory over the Orange Team in the Florida football Spring game.

A crowd of 56,563, the largest for one Florida Gators Spring game since 2009, also viewed Florida Basketball celebrates its third national title in school history during the break.

Those who stayed for the second half witnessed the Oranje Team that almost returned from an 18-point shortage of rest. Orange Team Quarterback Harrison Bailey led the attack by throwing TD passes in the second half, including two promising first -year -old -year -old receiver Dallas Wilson.

Wilson ended up with 10 catches for 195 Yards and 2 TDs, who established a new UF Spring Game Record for completion (10) and a UF Spring Game Record (195) with Trevon Grimes in 2018.

Jackson scored on TD runs of 23, 40 and 90 meters. Blue Team Quarterback Aidan Warner completed 10 of 23 passes for 157 yards and 2 TDs, both in the first half. Bailey completed 29 of 43 passes for 363 yards and 3 TDs with one interception.

Starting Quarterback DJ Lagway appeared in the game but did not throw, all five times handed over he appeared in the game.

The Oranje Team received three points to start the game to win a team competition.

Florida Football Spring Game Score Updates

Team 1q 2Q 3Q 4Q Score Orange 3 7 7 15 32 Blue 14 14 7 3 38

Freshman broad recipient Dallas Wilson's second TD-catch of the spring match, a 19-yard catch from Quarterback Harrison Bailey, cuts the lead from the Blue Team to 38-32 about the Oranje Team with 2:57. Wilson has a big day with eight catches for 152 yards and 2 TDs.

Trey Smack connects to a field goal of 56 meters, giving the Blue Team a 35-25 lead over the Orange Team

Harrison Bailey connects to a 20-meter TD-Pass with first-year-old receiver Dallas Wilson. Bailey then found Duke Clark on a pass of 2 meters for a two-point conversion, which reduced the lead from the Blue Team to 35-25 over the Orange team.

The third TD-Run of Ja'kobi Jackson, a 90-Yard Run, is spreading the lead from the Blue Team back to 35-17 on the Oranje Team late in the third quarter.

The Quarterback from Florida, Harrison Bailey, throws its first TD of the match, a 25-Yard TD strike to second-year-old recipient Tank Hawkins, who lowers the lead of the blue team in the third quarter to 28-17.

The Orange team of Florida Football cuts the lead from the Blue Team to 28-10 in half a one-meter TD by first-year Duke Clark. Ja'kobi Jackson ends the first half with seven wears 99 yards and 2 TDs, while Quarterback Aidan Warner 7 of 13 passes completed 145 Yards and 1 TD in the first half.

The second TD pass by Aidan Warner, a 24-Yard catch and run by receiver Aidan Mizell, extends the lead from the Blue Team to 28-3 over the Orange team. Warner is 7 out of 13 for 145 yards and 2 TDS DJ Lagway has appeared for only three snaps and has handed the ball all three times.

Blues Domination continues as Aidan Warner with a nice pass from 24 Yard to Aidan Mizell 145 Yards pass and two TDs for Warner as blue, Orange 28-3 with 2:17 leads over in half #Gators pic.twitter.com/p2ta5qgfia – Noah ram (@noah_ram1) April 12, 2025

The Oranje Team lowers the lead from the blue team to 28-10 at the rest on a 1-yard TD-Run by Duke Clark. Run Ja'kobi Jackson with seven wears 99 yards and 2 TDs for the Blue Team, while Quarterback Aidan Warner 7 of 13 passes completed 145 Yards and 2 TDs.

The second TD-Run by Ja'kobi Jackson, a 40-Yard Run, extends the lead from the Blue Team to 21-3 above the Orange team in the second quarter. Another big game on the ride was a 48-yard catch-and-run by running Jadan Baugh back from Quarterback Aidan Warner. Baugh made some nice movements at stake to be free.

The Blue Florida team extends its lead to 14-3 on a 24-Yard TD by Ja'kobi Jackson, who made a few handy movements to break loose and reach the end zone. Jackson hurried 35 meters on the TD Drive.

The Blue Defense of Florida forces a turnover, because first -year defensive back Drake Stubbs is intercepted from quartetback Harrison Bailey of a tipped pass

The Blue team of Florida Football goes on a seven-games, 70-Yard TD Drive, covered by an 8-Yard TD-Pass from Quarterback Aidan Warner to a tight end Hayden Hansen, to take a 7-3 lead. Quarterback DJ Lagway took the opening click of the game, handed over to Jaden Baugh for a win of 8 meters and then left the game. Warner led the attack the rest of the road, with the highlight of the Drive a completion of 29 meters from Downfield to broad receiver J. Michael Sturdivant to the Orange 19-Yard line.

Blue Team scores a touchdown on their first ride Aidan Warner comes pretty well and finds Hayden Hansen for a touchdown of three meters 7-3 Blue pic.twitter.com/zvuvt6mpkkkk – Noah ram (@noah_ram1) April 12, 2025

Florida Football Sophomore Quarterback DJ Lagway was dressed and participated in Pregame -Warming -Ups during the Orange and Blue Competition, but did not threw, instead Lagway just gave the ball off. Quarterbacks Aidan Warner, Harrison Bailey and Tramell Jones Jr. threw warming -up -ups during pregame.

Florida Football Spring Game kick -off time

Date: Saturday April 12

Saturday April 12 Time: 13.00

13.00 Location:Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Steve Spurrier Field (Cap. 88,548). Gaineville, fla.

On which channel is Florida Football Spring Game today?

Florida Football Spring Game again updates

PerWeather.comThe prediction for the Florida Spring Game at Kickoff at The Swamp in Gainenville, Fla., On Saturday there is 70 degrees with a 0% chance of rain and winds from the northwest at 10 km / h.

Florida football schedule 2025

August 30: Long Island University

September 6: USF

September 13: at LSU

September 20: in Miami

September 27: bye

October 4: Texas

October 11: at Texas A&M

October 18: Mississippi State

October 26: Bye

November 1: Georgia (Jacksonville)

November 8: In Kentucky

November 15: And Ole Miss

November 22: Tennessee

November 29: Florida State

Kevin BrockWay is the GaineSville Sun'sFloridaBeat writer. Please contact him via [email protected]. Follow it on X @KevinBrockWayg1