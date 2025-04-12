National Championship Watch Party: WMU set to bring large game energy to a new location

Kalamazoo, Mi Western Michigan Hockey is a victory away from the ultimate prize. The Broncos will put everything at stake in the hope of their first national championship on Saturday night in St. Louis, Missouri.

And in Kalamazoo, There is a new place to encourage them.

University Arena, which houses most Western Michigans indoor athletics teams, organizes a watch party as the number 1-arranged Broncos struggle with Boston University at 19:30 in the NCAA National Championship game in Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The game is broadcast on ESPN2.

The event is free for the public, without registration.

University Arena is located on Wmus Campus, 2507 W. Michigan Ave., in Kalamazoo.

Brought the game-day energy to Kalamazoo! WMU Athletics Facebook events page Reads.

Doors open at 6.30 pm because the game is displayed on the video board of the University Arenas.

The concessions of the Arenas are for sale, where fans can enjoy giveaway actions, including WMU hockey prices and more. Alcohol will also be available to buy.

But no external alcoholic beverages are allowed.

Niskers Char-Grill & Slap Shot Hockey Bar also organizes a watch party in Kalamazoo, located on 5051 W. Main St.

Not in Kalamazoo?

Another watchparty is planned in Detroit in Bookies Bar, which is located on 2208 Cass Ave. Registration costs $ 10 and includes two drink tickets. Bookie Bars Watch Party is set before 7 p.m. and more information can be viewed at that event here.

National Championship Preview

It took double overtime, but Western Michigan (33-7-1) thoroughly defended defending champion National Champion Denver, 3-2, in Thursday NCAA semi-final thanks to Owen Michael's Game-winning goal. Michaels only needed 26 seconds to send the Broncos to the national championship game on Saturday and to shoot his second goal of the game in the top net.

Western Michigan is the only top seed that is left in the NCAA tournament and needed double extension to beat the state of Minnesota in its regional semi -final to kick off his magical run. Grant Slukynsky scored the Broncos game-winning goal against Minnesota State.

Subsequently, WMU erased an early 1-0 deficit thanks to Power-Play goals from Liam Valente and Tim Washing on the same five-minute large fine and then put a crucial five-minute fine with a murder in the game to secure the victory, 2-1 and transfer to the first frozen four.

The Broncos are now the final of seven hockey teams by Michigan College who reached the NCAA National Championship Game Ferris State, was the last to do it in 2012, while Michigan State was the last to win a title in 2007.

Only three teams won the national title in their first frozen four debut: Denver in 1958, Cornell in 1967 and Lake Superior State in 1988.

WMU is the only team in the country that is the top 5 in both scoring attack and defense, on average the second most goals per match (3.95), while the fourth-fast goals per match (2.05) allow.

Wmus -depth, combined with stellar game of first -year goalkeeper Hampton Slukynsky, has pushed the Broncos in the abyss of their first national title. Slukynsky entered the Frozen Four, so that only two goals were allowed for a 0.82 goals against on average, the best of all tournament doders.

He is one of the eight Bronco NHL talents, while Boston University has the most NHL concept choices in the Frozen Four with 14.

The terriers make their 12th performance in a national championship game after control of their semi -final against Penn State in the second period. Jack Hughes put BU on the board early in the period, while Cole Eiserman later added an addition.

BU enabled that to hold on to the third and eventually beat the Nittany Lions, 3-1.

BU broke to an 8-3 regional semi-final victory on Ohio State to start his tournament run, having secured his third consecutive trip to the Frozen Four thanks to Quinn Hutson's overtime goal, who pushed the Terriers past Cornell, 3-2.

BU is looking for his first national title since 2009 and his sixth in program history. The Terriers won their 50th NCAA tournament match against Penn State, only the fifth program in College Hockey to reach such a brand.

Brothers Quinn and Cole Hutson are bus names to see how they lead the team with a combined 97 points.