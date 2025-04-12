



Columbus, Ohio – The National Championship Football team of Ohio State will have some extra jewelry to show off his visit to the White House on Monday. The Buckeyes received three rings between the first and second quarter of Saturday's spring match at the Ohio Stadium. “It's a surreal moment. I love this place,” said defending Lineman Jack Sawyer, one of the team captains. Will Howard and Jack Sawyer from Ohio State admire their NCAA College Football Championship -Ringen during the school's spring football match. David Petkiewicz/Cleveland.com via AP Players and coaches of the 2024 championship team received a ring for making the College Football Playoff, one of the CFP for winning it, and a championship ring from Ohio State. The seniors of Ohio State-van whom many prepare themselves in less than two weeks for the NFL design showed their rings during a ceremony on the 50-Yard line. “They are champions. So yes, it puts a smile on your face when you see it,” said coach Ryan Day after the spring game. The top of the National Championship Ring opens and shows the dozens of the four CFP games of Ohio State, with the 34-23 victory over Notre Dame at the top. Closed in the ring are pieces of the confetti that fall in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta after Ohio State won the game. The confetti floats over a replica of the field. All three rings also have the Mantra of Day from the season of 'Without a doubt'. On the inside of the rings is a cross that indicates the message of the team and trust his faith during the season. “It really feels it. It has been a long time for these rings, but a combination of a lot of hard work, sacrificing and love when I see them,” said Quarterback Will Howard. Originally of the day it was planning not to have a spring match, since the buckeyes were only two months away from playing 16 games. He was originally planning to have an open training with a limited game promotion, but with the opener against Texas on August 30, day reverse course. “I am happy that we did the spring game. I wish we could have stayed there for four hours and could have had these repetitions and these guys had some work,” Day said. “We know who our first opponent is, so we know we have to hit the ground. There is not much margin for errors.”

