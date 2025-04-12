



Charlotte, NC William & Mary Women's Tennis won three of the top four singles matches on Saturday afternoon, but no. 47 Charlotte stopped for a 4-3 victory in the Halton-Wagner Tennis Complex. William & Mary Women's Tennis won three of the top four singles matches on Saturday afternoon, but no. 47 Charlotte stopped for a 4-3 victory in the Halton-Wagner Tennis Complex. Senior Hedda Gurholt became the 14th player in the history of W&M (13-4) who won 90 career-singles matches with victory over number 1. Fellow seniors Alessandra Angel And Rod Placed at the victories of three set victories at number 2 and no. 4 respectively in the competition. Charlotte (19-4) took the first point and a 1-0 lead with victories over number 2 and no. 3 double. The point came down to the number 3 place where the 49er pairs of Sara Sucankova and Yelyzave Chainykova senior decreased Emma Fernald and junior Emma Pell 6-4. At No. 1, the Stampaar Gurholt and Stange were locked up in a 5-all match with Lucia Aranda and Prisca Abbas when it was abandoned. In Singles, Gurholt convincingly, 6-1, took the opening set of Suchankova in the first place. The second in a tie-graker with Gurholt was holding for a win of 7-6 (6) to secure the first point of the W&M match. The senior of the tribe won her 18th game of the season and improved to 12-5 at number 1 with her second consecutive victory. It was marked with her 60th career victory in Dual-Match promotion. The 49ers picked up Straight-Set victories at number 3, no. 5 and no. 6 singles to cement in the Triumph team for the home team. Anghel dropped the opening set due to a score of 7-5 after Ni Xi won the last three games of the set. The senior of the tribe answered a 6-2 victory in the second and noted her 21st victory of the season behind a 10-5 Super Tiebreak victory in the third. Anghel moved to 13-4 at number 2. Stange concluded the performance of the tribe with a comeback victory at number 4. After the falling of the opening set to Shona Nakano, 6-4, she achieved a 6-2 victory in the second to draw the same. With the third set Super Tiebreaker even at nine, Stange claimed the last two points to secure the 11-9 victory. It was her 18th victory of the year when she improved to 10-3 on line four. Next

The tribe ends the regular season when it travels to Elon on Saturday 19 April. The competition wears a starting time of the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. #47 Charlotte 4, William & Mary 3

Singles

No. 1 Hedda Gurholt (W&M) Def. Sarah Suchankova (Charlotte) 6-1, 7-6 (6)

No. 2 Alessandra Angel (W&M) Defi. Never (Charlotte) 5-7, 6-2, 10-5

No. 3 Lucia Aranda (Charlotte) def. Sia charry (W&M) 6-3, 6-0

No. 4 Rod (W&M) Def. Shona Nakano (Charlotte) 4-6, 6-2, 11-9

No. 5 Prisca Abbas (Charlotte) def. Francesca Davis (W&M) 6-1, 6-0

No. 6 Paula Dougherty (Charlotte) def. Mira Kernagis (W&M) 6-2, 6-2

Finish Order: 5, 3, 6*, 1, 2, 4 Double

No. 1 Gurholt/Stange (W&M) vs. Abbas/Aranda (Charlotte) DNF, 5-5

No. 2 Nakano/XI (Charlotte) def. Anghel/Davis (W&M) 6-0

No. 3 Chainykova/Suchankova (Charlotte) def. Fernald/Pell (W&M) 6-4

Finishing order: 2, 3*

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribeathletics.com/news/2025/4/12/womens-tennis-posts-trio-of-singles-win-in-close-4-3-setback-at-47-charlotte.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos