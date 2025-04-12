



Western Michigan and Boston University were founded for a historic 2025 NCAA Mens Ice Hockey National Championship in Enterprise Center in St. Louis. WMU comes in the championship game on a Gulf of Momentum after beating Denver 3-2 in Double OT, marked by a game-winning goal from a second-year student Owen Michaels only 30 seconds in the second extension period. The Broncos dominated Denver 46-22 early and surpassed, with striking versions of forward Alex Bump and first-year goalkeeper Hampton Slukynsky, who stood at crucial moments. Boston University arrives after a commander 'Postseason Run with victories over Ohio State, Cornell and Penn State. BU brings a deep, balanced grid with high-end NHL talent and scoring depth. The Terriers, known for their Elite Puck movement, defeated Cornell 3-2 and then completed Penn State to reach their first national final since 2015. Keep western Michigans ruthless for veteran Tim Wane and Breakout -first -year -old Zach Nehringagaint Bus top defensive combinations. The defense of the Broncos, anchored by Brian Kramer graduated and first -year Joona Visnen, is tested by bus explosive attackers. Take part for live updates, scores and highlights while Boston University takes on Western Michigan, And don't forget to renew for new updates. How Bu vs. West -Michigan Hockey The Boston University vs. Western Michigan match will be broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 7:30 PM et. BU, Western Michigan arrival at Enterprise Center The dogs are out #MFrozenfour X @Terrierhockey pic.twitter.com/wtwnsgltqk NCAA ICE HOCKEY (@NCaaice hockey) April 12, 2025 One last ride #MFrozenfour X @Wmuhockey pic.twitter.com/huujow1z9f NCAA ICE HOCKEY (@NCaaice hockey) April 12, 2025 NCAA Hockey Tournament Bracket 2025 Here is the regional schedule and results of the NCAA Hockey Tournament. Thursday, March 27 Boston University 8, Ohio State 3 – Toledo, Ohio Regional

Western Michigan 4, Minnesota State 1 (2o) – Fargo, ND Regional

Cornell 4, Michigan State 3 (OT) – Toledo, Ohio Regional

Umass 5, Minnesota 4 – Fargo, ND Regional Friday March 28 Boston College 3, Bentley 1 – Manchester, NH Regional

UConn 4, Quinnipiac 1 – Allentown, Pa. Regional

Denver 5, Providence 1 – Manchester, NH Regional

Penn State 5, Maine 1 – Allentown, Pa. Regional Saturday March 29 Boston University 3, Cornell 2 – Toledo Regional Final

Western Michigan 2, Umass 1 – Fargo Regional Final Sunday March 30 Penn State 3, UConn 2 – Allentown Regional Final,

Denver 3, Boston College 1 – Regional Final Manchester Frozen Four schedule 2025 Thursday, April 10 Western Michigan 3, Denver 2 – semi -final 1

Boston University 3, Penn State 1 – semi -final 2 Frozen Four 2025 National Championship Saturday April 12 19:30 et BU vs. Western Michigan – National Championship Game Boston University Hockey Roster 2025 1 – Billy Girard IV – gr. – G – 6-1 – 190

2 – Gavin McCarthy – SO. – D – 6-2 – 188

3 – Tristan upstream – Sr. – F – 6-0 – 178

4 – Jack Hughes – Sr. – F – 6-0 – 169

5 – Tom Willander – SO. – D – 6-1 – 191

7 – Nick Roukounakis – Fr. – F – 6-2 – 230

8 – Brandon Svoboda – Fr. – F – 6-3 – 210

9 – Ryan Greene – Jr. – F – 6-1 – 195

10 – Brehdan nobody – art. – D – 6-3 – 215

11 – Kamil Bednarik – Fr. – F – 6-1 – 188

12 – Jack Harvey – SO. – F – 5-10 – 173

14 – Mickouchers – So. – D – 6-2 – 200

15 – Matt Copponi – Sr. – F – 5-11 – 180

17 – Quinn Hutson – Jr. – F – 5-11 – 176

18 – Shane Lachance – SO. – F – 6-5 – 218

19 – Jack Page – Sr. – D – 6-4 – 197

21 – Devin Kaplan – Jr. – F – 6-3 – 200

22 – Aiden Celebrini – SO. – D – 6-1 – 195

23 – Doug Grimes – SO. – F – 6-3 – 205

26 – Jack Gorton – SO. – F – 6-3 – 196

33 – Max Lacroix – SO. – G – 6-0 – 180

34 – Cole Eiserman – Fr. – F – 6-0 – 200

40 – Mikhail Yegorov – Fr. – G – 6-5 – 180

44 – Cole Hutson – Fr. – D – 5-11 – 171

61 – Alex Zetterberg – Fr. – F – 5-8 – 164

62 – Mathieu Caron – Sr. – G – 6-0 – 195

78 – Sascha Boumedienne – Fr. – D – 6-2 – 183 Western Michigan Hockey Roster 2025 1 – Kirk Laurssen – Sr. – G – 6-4 – 175

2 – Grady Gallatin – Fr. – D – 6-4 – 195

3 – Cole Crusberg -roseen – SO. – D – 6-0 – 185

4 – Robby Drazner – gr. – D – 6-1 – 205

6 – Jack Mesic – SO. – D – 5-10 – 180

8 – Zach Nehring – Fr. – F – 6-5 – 190

9 – Zach Bade – Fr. – F – 6-2 – 185

10 – Zack Sharp – Fr. – D – 6-2 – 180

11 – Ethan Wolthers – Jr. – F – 5-9 – 175

12 – Connor Brown – Fr. – F – 5-9 – 190

13 – Grant Slukynsky – So. – F – 6-1 – 205

14 – Brian Kramer – Gr. – D – 6-0 – 180

16 – Tim Wane – Gr. – F – 6-3 – 215

17 – Ty Hennricks – Fr. – F – 6-5 – 195

18 – Wyatt Schingoseethe – Sr. – F – 6-0 – 200

19 – Cam Knuble – Gr. – F – 6-2 – 190

20 – Alex Bump – SO. – F – 6-2 – 200

21 – Ryan Kusler – Fr. – F – 6-0 – 180

22 – IIRO Hakkarinen – Fr. – F – 6-0 – 180

23 – Liam Valente – Jr. – F – 6-0 – 190

24 – Garrett Szydlowski – SO. – F – 6-0 – 190

25 – Matteo Costantini – Sr. – F – 6-1 – 195

26 – Ean Somoza – SO. – F – 6-3 – 205

27 – JOEA VISNEN – Fr. – D – 6-1 – 185

28 – Ryan Humphrey – Fr. – F – 6-1 – 185

29 – Tristan Lemyre – Jr. – F – 5-10 – 170

30 – Hampton Slukynsky – Fr. – G – 6-2 – 185

31 – Cameron Rowe – Gr. – G – 6-3 – 215

33 – Samuel Sjolund – Jr. – D – 6-3 – 190

34 – Owen Michaels – SO. – F – 6-2 – 185 BU -Hockey schedule 2025 October 5, 2024 Boston University 5, Holy Cross 2

October 12, 2024 Boston University 4, Union 1

October 18, 2024 Boston University 4, UConn 2

October 19, 2024 Boston University 2, Harvard 2

October 25, 2024 North Dakota 7, Boston University 2

October 26, 2024 Boston University 4, North Dakota 3

November 1, 2024 Michigan 5, Boston University 1

November 2, 2024 Michigan 5, Boston University 4

November 8, 2024 Umass Lowell 5, Boston University 3

November 9, 2024 Boston University 5, Umass Lowell 2

November 15, 2024 Maine 5, Boston University 2

November 16, 2024 Maine 2, Boston University 2

November 22, 2024 Boston University 6, Merrimack 3

November 29, 2024 Boston University 6, Merrimack 2

November 30, 2024 Boston University 4, Notre Dame 3

December 7, 2024 UMass 4, Boston University 0

December 11, 2024 Boston University 4, Umass 2

December 13, 2024 Boston University 7, US Under-18 Team 5

December 29, 2024 Yale 7, Boston University 5

January 10, 2025 Boston University 6, Vermont 1

January 11, 2025 Boston University 7, Vermont 4

January 17, 2025 Boston University 6, New Hampshire 3

January 18, 2025 Boston University 2, New Hampshire 1

January 24, 2025 Boston College 6, Boston University 2

January 25, 2025 Boston College 2, Boston University 0

January 31, 2025 Boston University 7, New Hampshire 2

February 3, 2025 Boston University 7, Harvard 1

7 February 2025 Merrimack 2, Boston University 1

February 10, 2025 Boston University 4, Boston College 1

February 14, 2025 Providence 6, Boston University 3

February 15, 2025 Boston University 3, Providence 0

February 21, 2025 Northeastern 5, Boston University 1

February 22, 2025 Boston University 3, Northeastern 1

February 25, 2025 Boston University 2, UConn 2

March 6, 2025 Boston University 8, Providence 2

March 8, 2025 Boston University 6, Vermont 1

March 15, 2025 Boston University 3, Umass 2

March 20, 2025 UConn 5, Boston University 2 Western Michigan Hockey 2025 schedule October 11, 2024 – Western Michigan 4, Ferris State 1

October 12, 2024 – Western Michigan 5, Ferris State 1

October 17, 2024 – Western Michigan 6, Bowling Green 2

October 26, 2024 – #2 Boston College 4, Western Michigan 2

November 8, 2024 – Western Michigan 2, Nebraska on Omaha 1

November 9, 2024 – Western Michigan 4, Nebraska on Omaha 2

November 15, 2024 – Western Michigan 3, #8 Colorado College 2

November 16, 2024 – Western Michigan 1, #8 Colorado College 1

November 22, 2024 – Western Michigan 5, Minnesota Duluth 2

November 23, 2024 – Western Michigan 4, Minnesota Duluth 1

November 29, 2024 – Western Michigan 4, #6 Michigan 1

November 30, 2024 – #6 Michigan 2, Western Michigan 1

December 6, 2024 – Western Michigan 3, #2 Denver 2

December 7, 2024 – #2 Denver 3, Western Michigan 2

December 29, 2024 – Western Michigan 4, Michigan Tech 3

December 30, 2024 – #1 Michigan State 3, Western Michigan 1

January 3, 2025 – Western Michigan 4, Alaska Anchorage 1

January 4, 2025 – Western Michigan 5, Alaska Anchorage 2

January 17, 2025 – Western Michigan 3, #14 North Dakota 2

January 18, 2025 – Western Michigan 5, #14 North Dakota 1 1

January 24, 2025 – Western Michigan 8, Miami University (OH) 3

January 25, 2025 – Western Michigan 2, Miami University (OH) 0

January 31, 2025 – Western Michigan 4, RV Colorado College 1

February 1, 2025 – Colorado College 3, Western Michigan 2

7 February 2025 – Western Michigan 4, St. Cloud State 0

February 8, 2025 – Western Michigan 6, St. Cloud State 1

February 14, 2025 – Western Michigan 5, #20 Nebraska on Omaha 4

February 15, 2025 – Western Michigan 6, #20 Nebraska on Omaha 1

February 21, 2025 – #12 Arizona State 5, Western Michigan 3

February 22, 2025 – Western Michigan 4, #12 Arizona State 3

28 February 2025 – Western Michigan 6, #18 North Dakota 4

March 1, 2025 – #18 North Dakota 4, Western Michigan 3

March 7, 2025 – Western Michigan 8, Miami University (OH) 3

March 8, 2025 – Western Michigan 5, Miami University (OH) 2

March 14, 2025 – Western Michigan 6, St. Cloud State 2

March 15, 2025 – Western Michigan 6, St. Cloud State 2

March 21, 2025 – Western Michigan 4, #17 North Dakota 2

March 22, 2025 – Western Michigan 4, #6 Denver 3 What time is the NCAA hockey championship? The NCAA Hockey Championship is at 7:30 PM ET on April 12. BU plays Western Michigan in the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Who did the NCAA won Hen's Hockey Championship in 2024? The Denver pioneers won the Frozen Four Hockey Championship 2024 when they defeated Boston College Hockey 2-0. Which lecture does the most men's hockey championships have? The Denver pioneers have the record for most NCAA Hen's Hockey Championships with 10. They won their most recent championship in 2024 when they defeated Boston College. Denver was eliminated from this, the 2025 NCAA FROZEN Four of West -Michigan. Where is the NCAA Frozen Four in 2025? The Frozen Four 2025 takes place in the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The home of the St. Louis Blues. Western Michigan Hockeyscore Western Michigan plays BU in the NCAA Hockey Championship Today, April 12. Take part for live updates to the game. This Hockeyscore BU will take on Western Michigan in the NCAA Hockey Championship Today, April 12. Take part for live updates to the game. NCAA Hockey Championship Score Take part for live updates, scores and highlights of Denver versus Western Michigan. Which channel is the NCAA championship game? The 2025 NCAA Four Championship is broadcast and streamed on ESPN2 and ESPN+. View AHL, Echl, Ushl and more on Flohockey Flohockey is the streaming of some of the best hockey competitions in North America, including the AHL, Echl and more. View the broadcast schedule to view more hockey. NHL Prospect Coverage on Flohockey The best and most complete coverage of the NHL Minor League Hockey and NHL Draft can be found on Flohockey. Don't miss the newest new prospectgids, rankings and more of Chris Peters and the Flohockey staff. Become a member of the hockey interview at Flohockey Social

