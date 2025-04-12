Alabama Football A-Day 2025 Observations: Defense Repair

Alabama Football kept his annual every day on Saturday, but it looked much different.

The Crimson Tide did not play a game. Instead, Kalen deboer and the company have rolled out a practice. The attack was the Crimson team and the defense was the white team. A-day was not broadcast anywhere, but the practice in Bryant-Denny Stadium was open to fans and media.

Even thought it was not as compelling as a day in recent years, it still gave a glimpse of some newcomers and what the 2025 team could look like.

Here are our observations of looking at the Alabama defense for a day.

Alabama Football A-Day Observations 2025: Defense

– Players extended when they walked into the field.

– The first exercise was 11 vs. 11. There was no tackling, but the attack and the defense ran against each other.

– The first group in defense included: defensive rulers Edric Hill, Tim Keenan III and LT Overton; Linebackers Nikhai Hill-Green, QB Reese and in terms of Russaw; Defensive backs Zabien Brown, Dashawn Jones, Dijon Lee Jr., Bray Hubbard and Zay Mincey.

– The first different players who rotated: Linebacker Yhonzae Pierre, Linebacker Cayden Jones and Linebacker Duke Johnson II.

– It is worth noting that Alabama was without different players who are expected to be starters due to spring injuries, including Linebacker Deontae Lawson, Safety Keon Sabb, Cornerback Domani Jackson and defensive Lineman James James.

– In the end there was a complete rotation of players in the selection.

-The defense of the second team included players such as: defensive rulers Jeremiah Beaman, Kelby Collins and Jordan Renaud; Linebackers Cayden Jones, Duke Johnson and Noah Carter; and defensive backs Red Morgan, Ivan Taylor, Cam Calhoun, Kameron Howard and Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.

– the most striking game of the first 11 vs. 11 period: defensive back Ivan Taylor, a first-year student, chose Quarterback Keelon Russell just before the end of this period.

– The following period rotated defensive players, outside the line of defense, by three different tackel exercises. This included a closing exercise on a moving dummy, tackling on a large pillow and an exercise in which players come across a large path that looks like a donut that rolls to them to them. At the end of each period, each position group rotated on a new tackel drill.

– Then the defenders ran through individual position drilling. The defensive backs worked with their coaches, the inner liners with their coaches and the Wolf liners with their coaches, while the defensive rulers continued to work with their coaches.

– Position drilling went on for a while. Then, in period 10 of the exercise, the attack and the defense came together again to perform exercises against each other. The front sevens ran against each other. In the meantime, receivers and defensive back competed one on the other side of the field. Quarterbacks rotated between the two exercises.

– One of the first representatives, Dijon Lee faced Germie Bernard and broke a deep pass in the end zone of Quarterback Ty Simpson.

– The next representative, Bray Hubbard gave a deep pass to Rico Scott.

– A few repetitions later, Quarterback Keelon Russell Receiver Jaylen Makwe tried to find along the sidelines, but the pass was too high with the defensive back in coverage.

– Another representative: Simpson tried to touch Jalen Hale in the end zone on a deep pass, but Calhoun broke out.

– Another representative: Dashawn Jones was covered on first -year Lotzeir Brooks. Brooks broke past him, but the pass was overthrown. Brooks had to try to dive and make the catch, but couldn't.

– Another representative: London Hill gave up a touchdown in the end zone.

— Another representative: Red Morgan caused general coverage on Jaylen Mbakwe along the sidelines, preventing the completion of a pass.

– Then the attack and the defense all came together for a new exercise of 11 in 11. The first defense was largely the same, unlike the fact that Cayden Jones was in Linebacker to start.

– Germie Bernard threw a touchdown. Yes, a recipient. He got a short pass behind the line of scrimmage, then he stopped and passed. Bernard found Isaiah Horton deep downfield over the middle, who ran for a touchdown. It should probably have been intercepted, but the two defensive backs in coverage it.

– Later in the team period, Austin Mack tried a deep pass, but Zabien Brown saw it coming and took it over the middle.

– A few minutes later, Red Morgan broke a pass that tried Keelon Russell along the right sidelines. Morgan was everywhere in the recipient.

– Then the team split again into different exercises. The quarterbacks and skills players were confronted with Linebackers and defensive backs in a passing exercise.

– Ty Simpson first went to Quarterback. He completed a few short steps. He tried a pass along the sidelines, but it was too high. He didn't really challenge the defensive back during his first walk in the exercise.

– Austin Mack then went. He may have had the best pass of the exercise, in which he had hit Joylen Mbakwe in the middle of the defense, pressing a pass in coverage. The next Pass Mack over again with two defensive backs in tight coverage. But Derek Meadows found the next pass Mack on the right.

– Later in the exercise, Mack once again threw a quality pass to Meadows. But the next game, Linebacker Abduall Sanders Jr. Mack grabbed a pass over the middle.

– Another representative: Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. broke a fitting attempt from Keelon Russell to Lotzeir Brooks in the end zone. But the next piece, Russell thought Brooks thought about the middle of the defense broke for a short touchdown.

Nick Kelly is an Alabama Beat writer for Alabama Media Group.