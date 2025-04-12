Oude Dominion Men's Tennis Sweeps Southern Miss 5-0

NORFOLK, Va. Old Dominion mens tennis downed Southern Miss 5-0 on Saturday morning to begin its final homestretch of the regular season.

Duo Adam Majchrzak and Cosme Rolland de Ravel got the day rolling with a 6-1 win over No. 2 Ricards Spaks and Ritabrata Sarkar, with No. 3 Jean-Karim Olivier de Sardan and Yanis Moundir following suit by defeating Pasawee Reansuwong and Olle Noltorp (6-3). No. 88 Connor and Codie Van Schalkwyks match against Saheb Sodhi and Niklas Nordahl Jensen was suspended on court one at 5-2.

No. 5 Aryan Saleh added on to ODUs lead with a win over Spaks (6-2, 6-1) to begin the singles matches. No. 2 Majchrzak followed behind after downing Sodhi (6-2, 6-2) to put the Monarchs at match point. For the win, both No. 6 Thomas Nelson and No. 3 Moundir downed respective opponents Nordahl Jensen (6-2, 6-1) and Rasmus Becker (6-1, 6-1) to give Old Dominion a 5-0 victory.

No. 1 Connor Van Schalkwyks and No. 4 Olivier de Sardans matches were suspended against Noltorp (6-4, 4-4) and Reansuwong (6-1, 5-1) respectively.

Old Dominion hosts Louisiana on at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 13 to close out the regular season at the Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center, where seniors Codie Van Schalkwyk and Parker Collins-Flores will be celebrated following the conclusion of the match.

#59 Old Dominion 5, Southern Miss 0

Singles competition

#119 Connor Van Schalkwyk (ODU) vs. Olle Noltorp (USM) 6-4, 4-4, unfinished Adam Majchrzak (ODU) def. Saheb Sodh (USM) 6-2, 6-2 Yanis Moundir (ODU) def. Rasmus Becker (USM) 6-1, 6-1 Jean-Karim Olivier de Sardan (ODU) vs. Pasawee Reansuwong (USM) 6-1, 5-1, unfinished Aryan Saleh (ODU) def. Niklas Nordahl Jensen (USM) 6-1, 6-1 Thomas Nelson (ODU) def. Ricards Spaks (USM) 6-3, 6-0

Doubles competition

#88 Connor Van Schalkwyk and Codie Van Schalkwyk (ODU) vs. Saheb Sodhi and Niklas Nordahl Jensen (USM) 5-2, unfinished Adam Majchrzak and Cosme Rolland de Ravel (ODU) def. Ricards Spaks and Ritabrata Sarkar (USM) 6-1 Jean-Karim Olivier de Sardan and Yanis Moundir (ODU) def. Pasawee Reansuwong and Olle Noltorp (USM) 6-3

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3); Singles (5,2,6,3)