



A-day was not a competition for 2025, but Alabama Football still gave fans a look at the Driemans Quarterback battle on Saturday. Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell all took Snaps during 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 exercises during practice, while competing to replace Jalen Milroe as the Crimson Tides Signal-Caller. The competition probably does not have a winner far closer to UAS 30 August season opener against the state of Florida. Still, while Alabama closes spring training, here is what we saw of each of the tides three potential starters. Ty Simpson Simpson received the majority of the first team representatives on Saturday. That makes sense, because the Redshirt Junior is the longest-in-terms member of the Quarterback room and served as the Crimson Tides Primary Backup in the past two season. On Saturday Simpson looked solid if it is not spectacular. He was Alabama's only Quarterback not to give an interception during the A-day training. His highlight of the day came when he avoided and first -year student Derek Meadows in the middle of the field found for about a win of 20 meters late in the session. Simpson looked at the control of the attack during his time on the field, and seemed comfortable to make the check -downs and avoid problems. Simpson threw a few inaccurate passes, but generally seemed more consistent than its competitors for the job. Austin Mack Mack sometimes mixed with the top group, but largely ran with the second team and seemed to be second on the depth card. The second -year second -year student enters his second year at Alabama after following Kalen Deboer over from Washington, where he had also worked with the new UA offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. Mack had several beautiful throws during practice. He escaped the pressure late in practice and then found Rico Scott to run to the sidelines for an impressive completion. However, he also threw two ugly interceptions. The first went directly to Cornerback Zabien Brown, and the second was caught by first -year Linebacker Abduall Sanders, who looked like Mack may not have seen before the throw. Keelon Russell Russell was clearly the third quarterback in the current order. He usually worked with the second team in Macks Place when he received repetitions in 11-on-11 drilling. Deboer said after the Tides Second Spring Scrimmage that Russell's young people and inexperience in the system was the thing that loved him first team representatives, in favor of Simpson and Mack. He made some nice plays, including a nice throw for Germie Bernard in 7-on-7s. However, he threw a pick early in practice, a bad shot that colleague -first year student Ivan Taylor made use of. Russell also rumbled with a transfer and missed various other steps. The potential is clear for the first -year student of five stars. However, if he will see the field in 2025, he has to take big steps during the summer months for the preseason camp.

