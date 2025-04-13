Women's Tennis Drops Showdown Match on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi





Corpus Christi The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (Utrgv) Vaqueroswomen's Tennis team dropped a Southland Conference (SLC) and South Texas confrontation, presented by Rally Credit Union, Match Saturday, 6-1, to the Texas A & M-Corpus Christi. With the victory, the islanders (23-2, 8-1 SLC) achieved the South Texas Showdown trophy for the Athletic Year 2024-25. AMCC leads Utrgv, 31-22, with three events with a value of seven more points that still have to be played. Utrgv (9-7, 6-3 SLC) started strongly by taking the double point in a heavily fought session. The islanders won the first game at Court 1, then the Vaqueros came back. The number 2 duo of second -year RHEA MAGESAR and freshmen Mariia Bakhtina took his fifth victory in a row and sixth in the last seven games (one unfinished). They jumped out to a 4-0 lead before the islanders made a late comeback attempt and won three consecutive games, after which the Vaqueros strongly closed for the 6-4 victory. At Hof 3, second -year students Hitakamya Narwal And Madeleine Joffe Secure the 1-0 lead with a 6-3 victory. The double teams exchanged from games to a 2-2 draw, after which the Vaqueros found a rhythm to win the victory. The islanders gathered in Singles and won on all six courts to win the team victory. Junior Yaiza Vazquez moisture in an extremely competitive match in the third flight, butYana MykyynReturned to drop the first set to beat Vazquez, 6-7 (4: 7), 6-1, 1-0 (11: 9). UTRGV will again be in action on the SLC Tennis Championships on the regional sports complex of Thibodaux. Depending on sowing, the Vaqueros open their tournament campaign on April 22 or April 23. Result

Double 1. Kseniya Ramanouskaya/Yana Mykyyn (AMCC) def. Crystala / Yaiza Vazquez (Utrgv) 6-4

2. RHEA MAGESAR / Mariia Bakhtina (Utrgv) def. Josefa Fuunzalicide/Lelry Tarocco (AMCC) 6-4

3. Madeleine Joffe / Hitakamya Narwal (Utrgv) def. Adriana Jimenez Casado/Ana Veroux (AMCC) 6-3 Singles 1. Tarocco Leticia (AMCC) def. RHEA MAGESAR (Utrgv) 6-3, 6-2

2. Josefa Fuenzalida (AMCC) def. Crystala (Utrgv) 7-5, 6-3

3. Yana Mykyyn (AMCC) def. Yaiza Vazquez (Utrgv) 6-7 (4: 7), 6-1, 1-0 (11: 9)

4. Madeleine Joffe (Utrgv) 6-2, 6-0

5. Adriana Jimenez Casado (AMCC) def. Hitakamya Narwal (Utrgv) 6-2, 6-3

6. Juliette Jalai (AMCC) def. Valentina Urraco (Utrgv) 6-0, 6-2

