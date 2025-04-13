Virginia Tech Football 2025 Spring Game Summary

BLACKSBURG Virginia Tech football officially put the spring offseason program to a close with its Spring Game, presented by PMSI, in Lane Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Hokies versus Hokies contest featured the offense rocking orange jerseys and the defense wearing white jerseys. Head coach Brent Pry and company took full advantage of the opportunity to showcase the programs development during Phase Two.

The defense opened the contest with a strong display of consistency and ability to generate turnovers. Defensive coordinator Sam Siefkes unit put two touchdowns on the board in the first quarter to establish the tone early. Linebacker George Balance scored the games first touchdown with a 22-yard fumble recovery. A few possessions later, cornerback Dante Lovett intercepted a juggled pass, returning it 38 yards for a pick-six. Linebacker Kaleb Spencer led the team in tackles (6) for the first half, while defensive lineman Aycen Stevens added two tackles for loss.

While the defense had its early success, offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery found silver linings in the teams performance. The Hokies pulled out some trickery for the fans as wide receiver Ayden Greene tossed a 57-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Cameron Seldon. Starting quarterback Davi Belfort set up the scoring drive using his mobility by adding 15 rushing yards early in the possession. Belforts fellow counterpart under center, freshman Kelden Ryan, posted the longest rush of the matchup with a 43-yard scamper late in the second quarter.