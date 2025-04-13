Herentennis takes no. 21 Michigan 5-0





LOS ANGELES The UCLA tennis team for Heren rolled on Friday afternoon to a 5-0 win against no. 21 Michigan in Big ten Conference Action Action in Los Angeles Tennis Center. The UCLA tennis team for Heren rolled on Friday afternoon to a 5-0 win against no. 21 Michigan in Big ten Conference Action Action in Los Angeles Tennis Center. Alexander Hoogmartens ” Giacomo Revelli clincher Gianluca Ballotta And Rudy Quan Earned singles wins in order of the Bruins (10-8, 8-2 in Big ten Play). Ballotta and Quan dominated at the same time, with ballotta that first sneak for the decisive point. The Wolverines (14-9, 8-3) earned one double victory in the day. UCLA jumped out to 3-0 leads on courts 1 and 3 in doubles. Wolverines Alex Cairo and Will Cooksey kept at the top for the next game, but Hoogmartens and Revelli grabbed the rest for a 6-1 result. The All-Senior pair of Bruins has won each of the last three games and is 6-2 in Dual-Match Play. Mert Oral and Bjorn Swenson attracted Michigan level at Court 2, where the tandem dropped Spencer Johnson He played in his first game since 2 February and Rudy Quan By a 6-1 score. In the competition for making a difference, ballotta and Emon Van Praise Sels Broke the service of Patorn Hanchaikul/Nicholas Steiglehner for 5-3 before they held for their eighth victory in nine attempts and third clincher. UCLA took all six singles first sets and decisions were quickly made at the Achterhoven. De Bruins doubled their lead over Court 4, while Hoogmartens took his team 12th Dual-Match Singles victory with a 6-4, 6-3 defeat of Steiglehner. Moments later, Revelli Orale ended with a 6-2, 6-3 margin at court 6. With Ballotta, Quan and Van Lo Lolen Sels each a match away from the victory, it was Ballotta who delivered the CLINCHER his first of 2025. The Junior from Lima, Peru defeated Cairo 6-3, 6-2 at Hof 5. Seconds later, no. 34 Quan hit no. 80 Cooksey 6-3, 6-3 on Court 1 for his sixth arranged victory of the season. Ballotta achieves the victory, 6-3, 6-2 on 5 ??#Gobruins pic.twitter.com/72EWKXX6ER UCLA Men's Tennis (@uclatennis) April 11, 2025 UCLA returns to action on Sunday, when Michigan State Latc visits. First serve is planned at 12 o'clock pt. Tennis match results

Michigan vs UCLA

4/11/2025 in Los Angeles, Ca

(Los Angeles Tennis Center) #32 UCLA 5, #21 Michigan 0 Singles competition

1. #34 Rudy Quan (UCLA) Def. #80 Will Cooksey (Mich) 6-3, 6-3

2. #87 Emon Van Praise Sels (UCLA) vs. Bjorn Swenson (Mich) 7-5, 5-1, unfinished

3. Kaylan Bigun (UCLA) vs. Patorn Hanchaikul (Mich) 6-3, 3-6, 1-1, unfinished

4. Alexander Hoogmartens (UCLA) Def. Nicholas Steiglehner (Mich) 6-4, 6-3

5. Gianluca Ballotta (UCLA) Def. Alex Cairo (Mich) 6-3, 6-2

6. Giacomo Revelli (UCLA) Def. Mersing Orale (Mich) 6-2, 6-3 The competition doubles 1. Alexander Hoogmartens / Giacomo Revelli (UCLA) Def. Alex Cairo/Will Cooksey (Mich) 6-1

2. Mert Oral/Bjorn Swenson (Mich) Def. Spencer Johnson / Rudy Quan (UCLA) 6-1

3. Gianluca Ballotta / Emon Van Praise Sels (UCLA) Def. Patorn Hanchaikul/Nicholas Steiglehner (ME) 6-3 Match notes:

Michigan 14-9; National ranking #21

UCLA 10-8; National ranking #32

Order of finish: double (1,2,3); Singles (4,6,5,1)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uclabruins.com/news/2025/4/11/mens-tennis-takes-down-no-21-michigan-5-0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos