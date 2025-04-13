View Western Michigan vs Boston University Today: Channel, Streaming





Western Michigan Hockey is 60 minutes away from a national championship. Appear in their very first Frozen fourthe Broncos Will faces Boston University on Saturday evening in the NCAA title competition in the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Coach Pat Ferschweilers team earned a place in the matchup in an exciting way and on Thursday the reigning national Denver champion declined 3-2 in double extension in the national semi-final. West Michigan had wasted a 2-0 lead early in the third period, including the game-typing goal with 2:39 in regulations. However, the Broncos recovered, evenly fighting by a heavily fought first overtime before they only got the game winning goal from Northville-resident Owen Michaels in the second extension. Required reading: Ncaa -hockey power is in the direction of wmu -hockey that makes history The victory was Western Michigans second double overtime victory in three ADA tournament matches this season and it ended Denvers hoped for a third national title in the past four seasons. The last thing that the Broncos and their very first NCAA championship stands in the way is the Boston University, which appears in the 25th Frozen Four and a victory is removed from the sixth national title. Although they don't have as much talent as a year ago, when they had number 1 general NHL Draft Pick Macklin Celebrini, the Terriers Ohio State, Cornell and Penn State made State to get the champion match for the first time since 2015. Here you can read how you today the Western Michigan vs. Boston University Game viewing, including time, TV schedule and streaming information: What channel is Western Michigan Hockey vs Boston University today? Western Michigans NCAA Championship match against Boston University is broadcast on ESPN2. John Buccigross (Play-by-Play) and Colby Cohen (analyst), of whom the last game scored the game-winning goal in the national title victory of Boston University 2009, will call the game, while Quint Kessenich will serve as the Rinkide Reporter. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Streaming options for the games include the ESPN app, ESPN+ ESPNS subscription streaming service and Fubo. Fubo offers a free trial period for potential subscribers. View Western Michigan vs Boston University Live with Fubo (free trial period) Western Michigan Hockey vs Boston University Time Today Date : Saturday April 12

: Saturday April 12 Starting time7:30 pm and The Puck will fall between Western Michigan and Boston University at 7:30 PM and from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Saturday 12 April. Western Michigan Hockey vs Boston University predictions, picks, opportunities Odds thanks to Betmgm from Saturday 12 April Spread : Western Michigan, -1.5

: Western Michigan, -1.5 Over/under : 5.5 goals

: 5.5 goals Money line: Western Michigan, -115 | Boston University, -115 Prediction: Western Michigan 3, Boston University 2 The Broncos can take advantage of errors for a large part of the season what a talented but undamaged Terriers team is to conclude a story book season with a national championship. Also don't be surprised if it goes overtime. Required reading: Frozen Four 2025: WMU Hockey went to the first NCAA title match with 2 OT victory over Denver Western Michigan Hockey schedule 2024-25 Here is a look at the Western Michigans NCAA Tournament schedule. To see the Broncos Full 2024-25 schedule, Click here. Thursday, March 27 : Western Michigan 2, Minnesota State 1 (2o)

: Western Michigan 2, Minnesota State 1 (2o) Saturday March 29 : Western Michigan 2, Umass 1

: Western Michigan 2, Umass 1 Thursday, April 10 : Western Michigan 3, Denver 2 (2o)

: Western Michigan 3, Denver 2 (2o) Saturday April 12: vs. Boston University Boston University Hockey Scheme 2024-25 Here is a look at Boston Universitys NCAA Tournament schedule. To see the schedule 2024-25 of the Terriers, Click here. Thursday, March 27 : Boston University 8, Ohio State 3

: Boston University 8, Ohio State 3 Saturday March 29 : Boston University 3, Cornell 2 (OT)

: Boston University 3, Cornell 2 (OT) Thursday, April 10 : Boston University 3, Penn State 1

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking on one of the links, we can earn a affiliated costs. USA Today Network Newsrooms work independently, and this has no influence on our coverage.

