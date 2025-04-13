In the first stage of the Europa Cup Quarters Fibrain KU AZS Industrikkzzw, Poland KU AZSZW achieved a self -assured victory over Novi Sad, while son Clada TTC Mallorca suffered a home defeat against SKST Plus Hodonn from Czech Republic. In Mallorca, son Cladera TTC fell in four games of the visiting Czech side. Despite a promising start for the home crowd, with Pauline Chasselin who defeated Solomiya Brateyko, Karin Boustov turned the momentum in favor of Hodonn. She appeared as the backbone of the success of the Czech teams and achieved two crucial victories, including the fourth competition, where she conquered Chasselin. Moreover, Markta Evkov contributed with a victory over Eugenia Sastre. In Poland, European Champion of Schwechat 2013, Fibrain KU AZS Industrnika RzesZW, enjoyed a dream start against Novi Sad. Fen Li opened the match with a dominant straight games victory on Tijana Joki, while the last match between Katarzyna Grzybowska-Franz and Sara Radak ended with the same score in favor of the home team. The nearest match came in the second game, where Zuzanna Wielgos stood opposite Aneta Maksuti. Although the game extended to four games, it did not produce great tension, because RZESZW maintained the entire control. The return bone of all four quarter -finals is planned for April 27. Earlier, Saint-Denis defeated 93 TT CTM Mirandela 3-2 and Universidad the Burgos-RM Teran Overwent Budarsi Sport Club 3-1. Fibrain KU AZS Politechnika Rzeszown-Novi Sad 3-0 Son Cladera TTC-MALLORCA-SKST Plus Hodonn