Sports
Oklahoma -Coach Brent Venables confirms new spring football injuries
Normal Olohalo Okan Okhamohalo Hard Brent Venables On Saturday, confirm the bad news for the Sooner Offense: Transfer Wideout receiver Plank Gibson A leg injury was sustained on Monday and will miss a considerable time. Venables called it a broken leg.
OU also has injuries to transfer Wideouts Keontez Lewis And Isaiah Sattna They have eliminated that for a large part of this spring. The Satenga injury is a hamstring, while Lewis' is not known. Venables also said defensive back Kendel Dolby No contact situations remains if he returns from a broken and disrupted ankle last fall.
Ou dug deep in the transfer portal for game-breaking talent and got away with Gibson (Arkansas-Pine Bluff), Lewis (Southern Illinois via Wisconsin and UCLA) and Sategna (Arkansas), as well as Josiah Martin (CAL).
After the Teams Top Five Wide Receers missed in 2024 or most of the season (six wideouts eventually left OU through the transfer portal), it seems that the mysterious ailments in the position will continue to spread in 2025.
The bad news for this year started at the start of spring training when, almost nine months away from the large knee surgery that took him for the entire 2024, Venables revealed that Big-Play Junior Jayden Gibson Had had a setback and would all miss this spring. Sooners have told SOOners on SI that Gibsons injury might be important enough to keep it out of 2025 throughout the season.
Others who were expected to bring new life into the position this fall, but are impeded by injuries for the entire or most of this spring, are senior Deion Burks, second -year Zion Kearney, Zion Ragins And Ivan Carreonand Redshirt freshmen KJ Daniels. Burks, Carreon and Kearney were seen during the open practice session on Wednesday and did individual work at full speed, but Sategna, Lewis and the Gibsons were not in the group.
Oklahoma will probably return to the transfer portal to try to tackle current staff shortages, because healthy ou-wideouts now consist of Martin, a second-year student who also looked at full speed on Wednesday, incoming first-year students Manny choice And Elia Thomasand walk-ons Jacob Jordan, Major Melson, Eli Merck And JAkeb Snyder.
The 6-foot-3, 205 pound Javonnie Gibson was named second team All-America last season in the Associated Press All-FCS team after catching 70 passes for 1,215 Yards and nine touchdowns for the Golden Lions, on average 17.4 Yards per catch. Gibson had five 100-year competitions. In the season opener against Arkansas, he caught two steps for 32 yards.
Gibson is a fourth -year junior with another two years. A resident of Opelousas, LA, started his university career at Division II Arkansas-Monticello.
The 5-11, 185-pound Sategna was a second team in the All-SEC Pick by College Football News and Phil Steele Magazine after Steele chose him the third team All-SEC as a return specialist in 2023. He was also appointed as the Coaches 2023 First-year All-SEC team last year. Sategna caught 37 passes for 491 Yards and one touchdown for the Razorbacks last season, an average of 13.3 yards per reception.
The fourth -year junior has been eligible for another two years. Last year, Sategna withdrew 15 passes for 129 yards and two TDs. He REDSHIRTED in 2022 but still played in four games and caught two passes for 12 yards. His 680 total return sites (points and kick -offs) are the sixth in one season by each razorback. In his three seasons as a SEC receiver, the product of Fayetteville, AR, 54 career receptions for 632 yards and three scores.
The 6-foot-2, 185 pound Lewis is from East-St. Louis, Il, where he was a 3-star prospect at East St. Louis High School. For the Salukis last season, Lewis had 49 receptions for 813 yards and five touchdowns, on average 16.6 yards per catch.
A fifth -year senior with another year of eligible remaining, Lewis caught a pass for 12 yards and Redhirted in 2023 after 20 passes of 313 Yards and three TDs to catch as a second -year student in 2022. As a real first -year student at UCLA, Lewis did not play any sequist in 2021.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma/football/oklahoma-coach-brent-venables-confirms-new-spring-football-injuries-01jrdsmr5kxe
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New breast cancer pill accepted for NHS
- Myanmar is an earthquake: 5.5 degrees hitting the earthquake near Meiktila, one of the largest final tremors since March 28 TEMBLOR | World news
- Antalya airport in Trkiye ends the expansion
- Comedian has fun in Trump's Trade War Brag
- Xi Jinping goes to Southeast Asia in the middle of the tariff war with us
- Action-on-the football fan day planned for April 26 in Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
- From a motorcycle taxi driver to a prosperous businessman, it is the figure of Crazy Rich Kalimantan
- Baisakhi di lakh-lakh vadhaiyaan, say aas TT player Manika Batra and Indian Hockey's star couple Mander-Odita
- Myanmar shook the size of the last 5.6 earthquake amid the recovery efforts still underway – the world news
- The steel crisis has made the UK business secretary look like an innocent abroad | John CRACE
- Castellanos Blazes Trail for Spanish Hockey
- US Judge allows Columbia graduate to deport Mahalmoud Khalil BBC News