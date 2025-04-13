Mandira Bedi felt rejected, not respected as a cricket presenter, remembers that he felt powerless, belittle: I told myself it should be me | Bollywood -Nieuws





Mandira Bedi, who had already established himself as an actor, debuted as television Presenter during the Cricket World Cup 2003. She had appeared in popular films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, but Cricket was unknown territory for her. In those days there were not many female cricket presenters in India and Mandira had to face a lot of sexism from her male colleagues. In a recent interview she said she felt “fired” and “not respected”. She shared that although things have now changed a bit, the world of cricket presenters is still largely a boys' club. In a chat with Yuvaa, Mandira shared: “I felt fired and I didn't feel respected. I felt powerless and I felt like I didn't know what I was doing here. I interviewed myself and thought myself and said,” I have to be it. ” Mandira said that after a while, when she realized that her questions were ignored for the panel of experts, they decided to stand her and to make herself known. Earlier, when veterans on the Panel ignored her questions, She did not feel respected, but later she decided that she would continue to ask the question until she gets her answer. “Somewhere along the way, when I realized that there is no pressure on me and nothing is off the table and I have to ask what I want to ask, every question in my head can be a question in the head of someone else, nothing is off the table and if someone does not respect. Sitting in the presenter's chair and I am the one who has to ask the questions, I will ask them,” she said. Story continues under this advertisement Read also | Ratna Pathak says that her children lock up in their rooms all day, tells a frightening story about the Japanese man who did not leave his room for 2 years Mandira said that unfortunately not much more than two decades later changed. “If you say it was a boy's club, it is still a boy's club,” she said and added, “I recently did a tournament. Things have changed but not complete. Everyone who is on the outside, whether she has any knowledge of the game or not, they receive a certain treatment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/mandira-bedi-felt-dismissed-disrespected-cricket-presenter-feeling-powerless-belittled-9940190/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos