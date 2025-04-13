Video: How Arkansas Football Qb Taylen Green De Chemie develops with new recipients Arkansas Football QB Taylen Green has to develop chemistry with several new recipients during the spring football ball, which starts on 10 March.

Arkansas Football held his first spring scrimmage, with Quarterback Taylen Green who still developed chemistry with recipients.

Rodney Hill runs up in the attack with 102 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense of the first team performed well, with the first-team attack runless and four bags.

Back -up Quarterbacks KJ Jackson and Madden Iamaleava showed promising.

Fayetteville Arkansas Football held his first scrimmage of spring exercises on Saturday and played just over 100 games in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

There are only two exercises left for the razorbacks before the annual red-white game on April 19. This year's spring match is not broadcast on television, but admission is planned for free at 1 p.m.

Before that time there are five observations of Saturday's scrimmage.

Taylen Green still develops chemistry with Arkansa football recipients

Five of the first 18 plays in the scrimmage were Quarterback runs, and four of those scampers passed plays in which Taylen Green could not find anyone who opened on the field. That was a common theme with Green in the game when the Quarterback carries a team-high 13.

It is clear that the Quarterback and receiver connection is not yet completely at full speed, and Green was more efficient than explosive on Saturday.

He finished 15 to 21 with 173 yards and no touchdowns. His longest throw of the day was a 36-year pass to O'Mega Blake. The Charlotte transfer caught the pass in the pass on a crossing route and made a defender Miss before being brought to the ground. He had a total of two catches and 54 meters.

Raylen Sharpe was Green's favorite target with four catches for 48 yards, and Kam Sanken caught a few steps from Green in the middle of the field.

Rodney Hill -Stars for the attack

Rodney Hill finished the day with Vijf wears for 102 yards and two touchdowns. His scores came on runs of 44 and 47 Yards.

Hill used his speed and teaming during the day, but the 44-Yard Touchdown also included a strong broken tackle in the open field.

None of the other running backs really started. Mike Washington Jr. Started with the attack of the first team and had 58 yards on 12 Carry's. Braylen Russell had four Carry's for Negative-1 Yard and went off with an injury halfway through the scrimmage. A spokesperson for Arkansas described the injury as a sprained knee.

Impressive show of the defense of the first team

The attack looked ahead through large parts of the spring camp, but the defense won the day when it was best.

The attack of the first team did not score any touchdown and gave up four bags. Quincy Rhodes was a disturbing force along the line of defense and Xavian Sorey Jr. shone at Linebacker. He came home for a trio and had a late interception about green in situational work.

In the secondary Cornerback Selman Bridges was solid in coverage aside for one missed assignment on a long completion of Jaden Platt. The depth is perhaps a problem, but Arkansas should feel better about his defensive starters than before scrimmage.

Backup Quarterbacks Increase the competition

The proof of defensive depth problems showed itself with the stellar game of KJ Jackson and Madden Iamaleava.

Jackson struggled in exercises, but he was dynamic on Saturday by going 13 out of 18 with 126 Yards and two touchdowns. His both scores went to CJ Brown, who had seven catches and 64 yards

Iamaleava, on the other hand, was a welcome surprise on the practice fields and was 7 to 12 with 132 Yards. The real first-year figures that are part of the competition in the fall with Jackson to determine the second-string Quarterback.

Kicking misery appears again in the stadium

Freshman Scott Starzyk has been solid on the practice fields, but he went 2 to 5 and made no field goal longer than 40 meters.

Special teams Coach Scott Fountain spoke with the media after the scrimmage and did not express concerns, stating the struggles of former Star Cam Little in his first scrimmage as a first -year student. Still, given the struggles of last year in the position, this is something to check for the rest of the year.

Redshirt Junior Blake Ford Wen 3 for 4 and made a field goal of 54 meters.

Jackson Fuller treats Arkansas football, basketball and baseball for the Southwest Times Record, part of the USA Today Network.