



Next competition: At Saint Josephs 15-4-2025 | 15:00 April 15 (Tue) / 3:00 PM bee Saint Josephs Annapolis, md. One day that saw the Midshipmen honor their four seniors, the Navy Women's Tennis Team (14-11, 4-2 PL) strongly came out, but faltered late in a 4-3 loss of Patriot League-Rival Boston University (9-7, 5-0 PL) on Saturday in the Tose Family Tennis Center. After recognizing the senior class of Sylvia Eklund ” Kate Lee ” Parvathi Shanker And Emily Tannenbaum Prior to the match, Navy claimed that the double point would take an early lead and started playing singles in good condition before Boston gathered to win the last three singles matches, with the Terriers' the last league match of the regular season of the Mids spoiled. Navy opened double action with tannenbaum and second -year Olivia Fermo pull away for a 6-4 victory over Uma Bakaiyte and Gabriella Mikaul on the Tophof, while the 6-4 victory by senior Kate Lee and second -year -old Julia Lee In the No. 3 place against Emily Zhao and Nina Gullbransen, the opening point for the Middle Tones insured. Where Marine takes a 2-0 lead then Rookie Emma Gu Gave a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Zhao at the number 5 position, Boston started his comeback on the fourth court when Blanka Demicheli Freshman defeated Molly Bellia In a 6-3, 0-6, 6-3 three-setter. Tannenbaum put the midtones on the edge of the beating when she beat Bakaiyte in the first place, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2, but Rhea Rai was able to perform Eklund at the number 6 Slot in a 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 struggle to keep the terriers alive. Mikaul then brought the game to 3-3 when she scored a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Rookie Grace Li At the No. 2, while Madison lazy came after a first loss to beat Shanker, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 on the third court and complete the BU-Comeback. Coach Keith Puryear Comments “This is difficult to swallow, but we will get through better. We have done the great job by securing the double point and then becoming strong by winning five first sets, but you have to credit BU. They fought Bit-Bit back, and won five seconds of sets to completely change the momentum of the game.” “I am proud of our grit shown, but we have to work better to finish. The margins were slim, but we have the feeling that there were some things we had to do, sometimes that could have made the game in many of the second sets and/or third sets. Next are two in the middle of the week. Match notes Navy is now 1-13 in the series of all time against Boston.

Tannenbaum has now won her last nine singles matches.

The Doubles Win Saturday marked Tannenbaum's 24th Top-Doubles victory, with a new program for programs.

Tannenbaum now needs a double extraction to break the program for one season of 24 of 24. Next Navy will end the regular season with two games next week, play at Saint Josephs on April 15 and organizes Howard on April 18.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://navysports.com/news/2025/4/12/womens-tennis-falls-short-against-boston-on-senior-day.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos