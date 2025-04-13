National champions! Western Michigan Hockeys Dream Season ends with the first title

St. Louis, mo. Finally, the long -awaited dream is reality.

After a magical, historical and unforgettable season, one that saw a whole series of programs and many more awards on the top board, Western Michigan Hockey made the last act even more extraordinary.

On Saturday evening, in a scene in the making for about 52 years, the number 1 bricked Broncos (34-7-1) showed that they heard in the National Scene that they were to their very first national championship by dominating Boston University, 6-2, and the best season of the programs that were deposited the best season ever with the Sports Ultimate Prize.

The Broncos are the champions of college hockey.

I feel a bit of everything, so many emotions, WMU graduated attacker Tim Wane said Postgame in an ESPN interview. Winning the last competition of the year is everything you dream of.

Sophomore Forward Owen Michaels, Wmus star of the Frozen Four, set the decisive fourth and sixth goals of Game an incredible four-target frozen four.

RELATED: See how fans go crazy while Western Michigan NCAA Hockey National Championship wins

Leading 3-2 In the third period, WMU de Jets hit with a flurry of three goals that were all kickstarted and ended by Michaels, with an IIRO Hakkarinen goal in between.

Michaels Second Tally was an empty net with just over two minutes in regulations.

Wmus Six goals were scored by a team in the NCAA Championship match since 2014. The Broncos were ready for Saturday that they believed that it was the moment of them.

And they left no doubt.

With the victory, WMU wins its first national title since 1965, when the Cross Country team of Mens Back-to-Back Titels won (1964 and 1965). The Broncos will also be the sixth Michigan College Hockey program to win everything.

Both teams played with everything on the line. The pace, the intensity and the electricity were full bore.

West -Michigan took little time to claim on the big stage. In fact, the Broncos found very first shot nets.

MORE: Western Michigan wins the NCAA hockey title for the first time, celebrating it with the official championship equipment

IIRO Hakkarinen turned a shot to the bus goal near the Blueline, and Wyatt Schingoethe was there to bend the shot on frame De Puck fluttered in the net for an early 1-0 advantage slightly more than a minute and a half in the game.

Who sets a hectic first period.

Boston later got his equalizer, because a loose puck for Hampton Slukynskys was just never frozen, allowing Cole Eiserman to poke it free and at the back of the net.

West-Michigan would continue to play quickly and jumped in the front again thanks to a well-executed transition option. On a 3-on-2, Alex Bumps made initial shot chaos for the net and Cole Crusberg-Rosene was there to shoot the rebound house from the left circle for a 2-1 advantage.

It was Crusberg-Rosens third goal of the season.

Things were only picked up from there, and with Momentum by their side, the Broncos, minutes in the second period all capitalized on another man -benefit.

A 2-on-1 permitted cam Knuble room for operating, which placed a puck for Bu goalkeeper Mikhail Yegorov who was restored and thrown home by Ty Henricks for a 3-1 Bronco lead commander.

It was the sixth goal of the year of the year.

However, BU would continue to fight and after a Bronco fine on Wmus Brian Kramer, the terriers would be rewarded. A clean BU Face off-victory made the way free for Shane Lachance to clean up a loose puck in Slukynsky's Crease, which stuck in a goal that the terriers pulled within 3-2.

The game would continue to be strengthened in the last minutes of the second period, because both teams earned Power Play opportunities, but neither of them thought a goal. Hakkarinen took an annoying hit from Bus Aiden Celebrini towards the end of the period and was helped by his teammates.

Then Owen Michaels sealed the glory.

With another benefit, the second-year student tore a bad wrist from the circle that ran through Yegorov for a two-target side the starter to a period of three goals and the exclamation mark to a fairy-tale night.

Boston University (24-14-2) almost tied the match for a loose puck moments prior to Michaels' first goal, but Slukynsky stopped the first shot while his teammate, Joona Vaisans put down for the Meuks to prevent the puck from entering.

Bu -Coach Jay Pandolfo challenges the call, but the officials confirmed the call on the ice.

That turned out to be the game swing moment on Saturday.

With the goals that come in during the last back of the third period, Wmus fans in the Enterprise Center in St. Louis could feel the moment and could also be at home.

For the first time in 60 years, the Broncos have a national title to bring back to Kalamazoo.

1/9 Western Michigan National Championship Watch Party in Read Fieldhouse

See updates of the entire game below.

Live Updates

Third period

2:07: An empty nicer for the Broncos and that should do it! Broncos Lead 6-2.

3:58: Five goals for the Broncos! Strong play along the boards against 18 and a beautiful backward pass gives IIRO Hakkaranen the opportunity to participate in the pleasure. It appears that after that brutal hit, Hakkarinen is fine. WMU now leads 5-2.

Here is a look of the fourth goal of WMUs, which was scored by Owen Michaels.

12:40: West -Michigan another one scores! Another advantage of the man gives Owen Michael's tons of room to dismiss a bad wrist, which stands in the left under the net for a 4-2 lead. That was Michaels' third goal in the last two games.

15:00: A large salvation from Slukynsky, while the terriers had sent a point -white shot at the front through the first -year phenomenon.

15:25: Call on the ice mode. No goal.

15:25: Hampton Slukynsky is on his head! The first -year goalkeeper Stonewalls a Golden BU -Kans, together with the help of Joona Vaisanens -Letbody for the goal line. The piece is assessed.

1/27 Fans of Western Michigan watch National Championship on Hockey Bar in Kalamazoo alone

Second period

0:00: WMU is 20 minutes away from the first national championship. The Broncos take a 3-2 lead in the last period and have a few seconds to cooperate with the Power Play when they reconsider the ice.

1:46: An annoying hit on Wmus IIRO Hakkarinen, while Bus Aiden Celebrini is the first -year student on his knees. Hakkarinen is helped from the ice by his teammates and BGU is accused of a small fine of 2 minutes before the hit. WMU is now on Power Play again.

2:19: The Broncos crashes and are successful in their criminal murder.

4:20: West-Michigan is accused of his second penalty, because Ty Henricks is called up for a 2-minute minor (Slashing). WMU scored almost his fourth goal moments previously shot Cam Knubles before the front beating the post and was cleaned up by BU.

9:18: The goal is called on the ice. BU pulls within 3-2 halfway through the second period.

9:18: Play is assessed for the possible interference of keeper. Civil servants who look at this for a long time.

9:18: BU gets a clean face of profit, which makes his second goal of the game on the Power Play van Terriers. A first recording of the blue line sets up a loose puck for Slukysnkys Net. Shane Lachance was there to tidy up things and to poke in a goal that looks a lot like the first goal of the terriers. WMU still leads 3-2.

9:34: BU gets his first Power Play opportunity. Brian Kramer is accused of a call on bus Ryan Greene near Wmus Net. The Broncos are top 5 in the nation in terms of fine.

11:00: BU gets a great opportunity from the point, while a weak shot is right. PACE is certainly picking up in this second period.

Here is a look at the third goal of the Wmus, scored by first -year student Ty Henricks.

14:42: Western Michigan scores again! With a 2-on-1, Cam Knuble room can work, making a puck in front of the bus keeper who was free sent back from Ty Henricks. The first-year students scores his sixth goal of the season and gives WMU a 3-1 lead commander.

First period

0:00: Cole Crusberg-Rosene Doel gives WMU a 2-1 advantage in the second period. Fast start for the Broncos, because it surpassed BU with a small edge of 9-8 in the opening period.

Here is a look at the reaction of the university arenas to the goal of Crusberg-Rosen, which brought the Broncos 2-1 first.

Here is the scene at the Watch party of the University Arena, while Cole Plays Crusberg-Rosene @Wmuhockey Vooruit 2-1 in the NCAA National Championship Game. WMU takes that lead to the second period. pic.twitter.com/qscbi3um7e – Matthew Ehler (@Matthewehler) April 13, 2025

4:59: The Broncos are in the front again! On a 3-on-2, Alex Bumps makes Initial Shot Chaos for the Net and Cole Crusberg-Rosene is there to shoot a home from the circle. That was Crusberg-Rosens third goal of the season.

8:20: BU kills the WMU -Power game. The terriers are again at full power.

10:27: Western Michigan gets his first Power Play opportunity. Bus Quinn Hutson is accused of cutting on Wmus Alex Bump.

12:48: Boston gets his equalizer. A loose puck for Slukynsky's network was never frozen and all allowed Cole Eiserman to poke it. It is a 1-all hockey game, so far a lot of action.

18:22: Western scores fast! Wyatt Schingethe Tips sent in a goal from a first shot by IIRO Hakkarinen. The Broncos take an early 1-0 lead on their first shot of the game.

Here is a look at the goal of Hakkarainens, thanks to WMU Hockeys Social Account.

That was Scingoethes fifth goal of the season that the senior scored for the last time against St. Cloud St. on March 15.

The CVs are almost contradictions.

20:00: Puck drop is here!

Western Michigan Hockey has never been to the NCAA National Championship stage, the programs for the very first frozen four in a season full of scoops. The Broncos Hockey program has never won a national title and is looking for their first athletic national championship since 1965, when the Cross Country team of Mens won it all.

In the meantime, Boston University will appear its 12th national championship game and is looking for his sixth title in program history. The terriers have frozen the frozen four times the four consecutive times and have appeared in 25 frozen four.

Again, grim contrasts between these two squadrons.

But the Broncos have not lost since 1 March, so 40 goals are added during a winning streak of nine games. Alex Bump is Wmus leading goal scorer (23), but still has to find a goal in the tournament.

Cole Eiserman leads the terriers with 24 goals, but the combination of brothers Quinn and Cole Hutson are also names to see that they are combined to lead the team with 97 points.

Hold it here for live updates below while the National Championship Game starts!